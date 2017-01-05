J.T. Barrett is coming back: What's next for the Ohio State QB?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There were options for J.T. Barrett. There will be some for Ohio State in the days ahead, too.

In the end, though, it's simple: As long as Barrett is around, the Buckeyes are going to be national-title contenders.

Barrett could have left for the NFL. And if his low professional stock was too much of a problem, he could have become perhaps the most coveted, prolific graduate transfer college football has ever seen. He chose to stay, which should come as no surprise given his loyalty to the program that recruited him, the opportunity to keep rewriting the record books and a chance to improve a legacy that was somewhat tarnished last week in the College Football Playoff.

J.T. Barrett and the Ohio State offense stumbled in the semifinal, but don't bet against the QB going forward. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State would have been foolish to encourage a two-time captain who has accounted for 100 career touchdowns to look around. And even if Barrett's return might complicate what now appears to be a logjam on the depth chart at a position where there's only room for one guy to play at a time, that's a small price to pay to bring back a two-time Big Ten quarterback of the tear and one of the most respected leaders Urban Meyer has ever coached.

There was some intrigue in the decision, though, because it was hard to peg exactly what Barrett's next step would be heading into the postseason. Now it has the potential to get even more interesting, because nothing is guaranteed for anybody in the ongoing overhaul of Ohio State's passing game.

"I'm going to take a hard look at some things when we get back," Meyer said after the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. "... Any time you struggle a little bit, you always take a hard look."

That extensive evaluation must include Barrett, particularly after his completion percentage dropped for the second consecutive season. Once known largely for his accuracy and ability to distribute the football quickly and correctly, Barrett seemed to be dealing with confidence issues late in the season, reminiscent of when he was pressing too much while trying to reclaim his job from Cardale Jones during the 2015 season.

And while Barrett will undoubtedly and deservedly be the favorite to keep his starting spot in the spring, Meyer's vow to upgrade the passing attack ensures that he will at least have to consider backup Joe Burrow and freshman Dwayne Haskins and open up a competition to lead the offense. Burrow appeared capable of handling the dual-threat responsibilities in limited action off the bench this season, and Haskins was widely praised by both teammates and coaches for his big arm and impressive work with the scout team during his redshirt year.

But Barrett is a record-setting quarterback and a proven winner. Beating him out isn't going to be easy, particularly if his problems this season were beyond his control. The list of issues for the Ohio State offense shouldn't even start with Barrett, not with protection problems from the line, growing pains from the wide receivers and some overly conservative, predictable playcalling all playing major factors well before the debacle in the desert. Without Barrett's knack for extending plays in the pocket, the threat he provides as a rusher and his long list of intangibles, the young Buckeyes would never have been in contention for a playoff bid in the first place.

Now the offensive line gets to grow up with four returning starters, anchored by Billy Price's return and move to center. The wide receivers have another year to develop the talent that made so many of them coveted recruits. And Meyer has already made one move on his coaching staff by bringing in Ryan Day to coach the quarterbacks in place of Tim Beck, and there are reports that former Indiana coach and spread guru Kevin Wilson could soon be hired as Ohio State's new offensive coordinator.

If none of those changes helps get Barrett back to his top form, odds are he would accept that Haskins or Burrow might give the Buckeyes a better shot to win. He'd continue leading and trying to find a way to contribute in a different role, exactly like he did as a sophomore during his battle with Jones.

But betting against Barrett hasn't been a good idea since the first day he was unexpectedly thrust into the lineup. And now he's officially coming back to the Buckeyes with something to prove.