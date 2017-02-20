Penn State coaches don singlets to celebrate wrestling title

Penn State's James Franklin may not have the mullet to match to Mike Gundy, but he did have strength in numbers when he returned the Oklahoma State coach's singlet-clad social media volley from last week. Franklin and his entire staff slipped into spandex to start their week with a Monday morning meeting.

The wardrobe choice was in response to Gundy, who wore an orange Cowboys singlet in a video last week urging Oklahoma State fans to show up to a wreslting match between the top-ranked Cowboys and No. 2 Penn State. Gundy asked fans to put "a butt in every seat" for the meet.

No. 1 #okstate wrestles No. 2 Penn State in a HUGE matchup in Gallagher-Iba Arena Sunday. Don't miss it! Tickets: https://t.co/jEx5nG6ezI pic.twitter.com/L057voXE0W — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) February 15, 2017

Penn State won the meet in Stillwater, and in the process claimed its second straight Dual Championship Series title. Franklin and his assistants celebrated by borrowing uniforms from the new champs. In the process, they provided an important reminder that baseball remains the only sport where it is marginally acceptable for coaches to wear the same attire as players.