          Penn State's Saquon Barkley is about to go viral again

          12:19 PM ET
          • Brian BennettESPN Staff Writer
          We knew Saquon Barkley was really good and really fast. Now we have an idea of just how fast the reigning Big Ten offensive player of the year is.

          On Wednesday morning, Penn State tweeted out a video of Barkley running the 40-yard dash during recent testing drills. Have a look for yourself:

          That's a blazing 4.33 seconds, according to the Nittany Lions coaches who were hand-timing the run. To put that in perspective, only one running back ran a faster 40 time than that at last year's NFL combine: Georgia's Keith Marshall, who posted a 4.31.

          It's important to note that the 40-yard dashes at the combine are timed electronically, which usually adds to any hand-timed result. So Barkley might not actually run a 4.3 if he were in Indianapolis this week.

          But the point here is just how gifted the Penn State junior is. Last year during testing, he tied a school record with a 390-pound power clean in another video that went viral.

          Then he went out and ran for 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns, proving he's much more than just a weight room warrior.

          In fact, he's the top player in the Big Ten. And this is another reason why.