No matter whom he replaces, Chris Worley just needs to be himself for Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- First he was the guy without a clearly defined position.

Then he was the guy trying to replace Darron Lee.

After thriving in that role for Ohio State, now he’s sliding over and being asked to become the next Raekwon McMillan.

At some point, maybe Chris Worley will finally get to stop answering questions about position changes and the shoes he’s trying to fill. But it won’t be this spring for Worley, who heads into his senior season and once again is essentially restarting what has become an annual process of making his own name with the Buckeyes.

So exactly who is Chris Worley? Whoever Ohio State needs him to be -- and himself.

“Nobody wants to be constantly sort of talked about by being compared with another guy,” Worley said. “Guys want to come in and make a name for themselves. But, you know, that’s not how the world works.

“My job is to go on the football field and perform at the highest level in college football. Whether that’s replacing Darron or replacing Raekwon, at the end of the day those two guys were considered at the top of college football at their positions. It’s up to me to live up to that name, and I have no problem with that at all.”

Ohio State's Chris Worley will be moving to middle linebacker to fill the void left by Raekwon McMillan. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

Worley has already done it once, filling in seamlessly for Lee after Lee was taken by the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL draft last year. And after racking up 70 tackles with an interception, a forced fumble and 4.5 tackles for loss as an outside linebacker, Worley now has a new standard to match with the Buckeyes moving him to the middle to replace another early entrant to the draft in McMillan.

Worley is still quick to point to a spirited competition with Lee in 2014 that stretched through training camp and into the first week of the season, before Lee pulled ahead and became one of the nation’s breakout defensive stars. And battling for so long with a future first-rounder only added to Worley’s overflowing confidence, even when he was coming off the bench. It offered him some evidence that he was already close to that level as a linebacker after starting his career at Ohio State as a hybrid who could have also played in the secondary.

The challenge this spring certainly isn’t identical, because he was playing alongside McMillan a year ago instead of serving as an understudy to him. But once again, Worley in some ways will be trying to escape the shadow of a predecessor.

“We lost what I think is a man’s man in Raekwon McMillan,” defensive coordinator Greg Schiano said. “Just a really fine football player and a smart football player. We needed to make sure that we could try to replace him with a guy who has that kind of presence about him.

“Chris Worley, he’s just a really, really smart football player. He’s a guy that I think understands the game at a very high level. ... I’m really impressed by him.”

That football knowledge will be particularly useful as Worley becomes the Ohio State defense's new quarterback. Schiano is trusting Worley to get everybody lined up, know each assignment in the playbook and provide leadership on the field. On top of that, Worley obviously still has to play at a high level in the heart of the defense.

Through three practices, the Buckeyes are expecting he’ll be able to do that without dramatically changing his body from its current 6-foot-2, 230-pound frame.

“When you think of Chris Worley, some say his weight may not be big enough to move over there,” new linebackers coach Billy Davis said. “I think with all the spread offenses you face, he has all the size to play in there at [middle linebacker], especially in the college game.

“He’s a great leader in there, he’s very vocal, everybody follows him, he knows what he’s doing, so he’s a great quarterback for us. ... Not everybody can do that. Chris is outstanding at that.”

There is still a long way to go in spring practice to know exactly how much Worley might thrive in that role. Even after the Buckeyes wrap up camp next month and head into the offseason, Worley is well aware that he’ll continue to be asked about the guy who played in the middle before him.

That, of course, will be nothing new for Worley. And it hasn’t slowed him down any in the past.

“When you play at a place like Ohio State, that’s going to happen,” Worley said. “You might hear guys say, ‘Well, I’m not trying to be Darron or J.T. [Barrett] or Cardale [Jones] or Braxton [Miller].’ But at the end of the day, you better try to be that. Those guys have ripped college football apart. Why wouldn’t you want to be that?

“You have to know the expectation and try to live up to it or surpass it, but you also can’t count another man’s blessings and miss your own. That was my whole take on last year, and it will be even this year. Of course I’m trying to play better than Darron, or play better than how Raekwon did last year, but I’ve been blessed with a certain skill set as well.”

Those skills have already proved invaluable for the Buckeyes.

At some point down the road, they’ve raised the bar for whoever has to try to be the next Chris Worley.