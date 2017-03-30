What is Wilton Speight working on during spring practice?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has built an impressive stable of quarterbacks heading into his third season in Ann Arbor. Underclassmen Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffrey -- a top-rated incoming freshman with an NFL and Heisman-finalist pedigree -- are both promising prospects. Redshirt junior Wilton Speight has a few things the underclassmen don’t, though, most importantly: college experience.

Speight won the starting job last season in a battle with John O'Korn, the former Houston starter and AAC rookie of the year, because of his ability to run Michigan’s pro style offense and his consistency. O'Korn, by the way, remains in Ann Arbor as part of that deep and talented quarterback room. Speight gives the Wolverines their first chance to play with a returning starter at quarterback in several years, but he has plenty on his to-do list this spring to keep improving.

As part of our ongoing series examining the ways in which some of the Big Ten’s most recognizable returning players can make themselves better, let’s take a look at the top priorities for Speight in the coming month of spring practice.

Quicker feet: A leaner version of the Michigan quarterback spoke to reporters last week after the team’s first spring practice. He said he had more energy after dropping roughly 20 pounds during the winter. Speight and his passing tutors have long fancied him as a young Ben Roethlisberger because of the way he used a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame to his advantage. This season, Speight and Harbaugh decided it was worth slimming down to the 235-pound range to work on his stamina and his ability to move in the pocket.

Speight had a knack for avoiding pressure in his first year under center and had some chances to show off some underappreciated athleticism while rushing for a few touchdowns. It’s still fair to say he’s one of the slower quarterbacks on the roster. He’s working to narrow that gap during the spring. Speight’s stats faded toward the end of 2016 in large part because of a shoulder-area injury, but he said he was also running out of steam by November. He’s hoping the lighter weight will help his speed and stamina.

"I feel like I just did a four-hour practice and I could do another four-hour practice right now," he said after the first lengthy workout of spring practice. "And that was not the case towards the end of the season."

Take control of the team: Veteran leaders on offense like tight end Jake Butt, receivers Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson or a trio of graduated offensive linemen have left a leadership void in the Wolverine huddle. The defense has even more upperclassmen to replace. Speight was not in a spot where he needed to lead last fall. He will be in 2017.

Michigan’s offense has a ton of young talent at the skill positions, but it won’t be able to operate smoothly without a quarterback who can keep them all working in sync. Speight’s calm under pressure has been an asset in pressure situations before. He’ll need to become even more of a steady leader, and he can start building up that trust with his younger teammates in March and April.

Fend off competition: Speight might have one of the more secure spots on the depth chart this spring, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot in a locker room run by Harbaugh. Michigan’s coaches have been excited about redshirt freshman Peters, especially. O’Korn also has starting experience and he passed up the chance to be a graduate transfer somewhere else in hopes of finding some playing time with the Wolverines. With new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton having arrived this winter, those guys have more of a chance to make a good first impression on the field. Speight’s teammates will be working to unseat him this spring, and there is no guarantee that they can’t succeed, especially if he doesn’t continue to progress in some key areas.