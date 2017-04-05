Badgers running backs intent on releasing 'untapped potential'

MADISON, Wis. -- When Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle was asked to assess his group last spring, he spoke glowingly of how scary good they could be when the season arrived. With seniors Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale leading the charge a year ago, Settle knew the long lineage of Badgers tailback excellence remained in good hands.

But Clement and Ogunbowale are gone now. And that means Settle has a different, more cautiously optimistic perspective this spring about his current crop of players.

"Phew," Settle said, breaking into a laugh. "We've got some work to do. We have a ton of talent. But it's talent that's kind of untapped potential is how I would look at it."

Much will be expected of Wisconsin's running backs in the fall, as is the case every year for the Badgers' pro-style, run-heavy offense. This time around, the players tasked with keeping the ground game rolling are largely unproven. And how they perform under Settle's tutelage will go a long way toward determining whether Wisconsin can repeat as Big Ten West champion.

Bradrick Shaw is Wisconsin's leading returning rusher from last season -- he carried 88 times for 457 yards with five touchdowns. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

"Our coach always tells us the standard is the standard," Badgers running back Chris James said. "The guys that were here before, they set the standard. And it's really up to us to live up to it. It's not really pressure. It's not like we go out there like it's in the back of our minds. But we know. We know that being a running back here, you're going to be on the national scene. That's why we're out here trying to get that edge, trying to be that best running back group in the country."

Last season, Clement and Ogunbowale combined for 1,881 yards with 20 rushing touchdowns. Clement showed he was capable of pushing the pile in tough, short-yardage situations and finished third in the Big Ten with 1,375 rushing yards. Ogunbowale was excellent in pass protection and became a go-to third-down pass-catcher for the Badgers.

This year, James and Bradrick Shaw are two of the leading candidates to fill those roles, and their touches this spring will be most scrutinized. Shaw is Wisconsin's leading returning rusher from last season, when he carried 88 times for 457 yards with five touchdowns. He made significant inroads late in the year and earned double-digit carries in three of Wisconsin's final five regular-season games.

"I learned a lot about being patient and how to prepare, how to stay on top of things, watching extra film and pass protections and stuff like that," Shaw said. "I'm already a confident person, but it made me more confident in myself. I know I can go out there and compete with those guys."

Shaw, in particular, could be in position to take over a significant portion of Wisconsin's rushing attack. Shaw noted he believed his body was physically ready to handle "20-plus carries in a game." Settle compared his style of play to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.

"He's got to be a guy that knows everything inside and out," Settle said of Shaw. "I felt last year that he was making strides on first and second down in the run game. His next step is now being able to be on the field on third down. That's the one move that he's made that I'm kind of impressed and pleased with. Last year, we had Dare and wouldn't have even considered it. Now he gives himself an opportunity to be on the field all three downs."

James sat out last season after transferring from Pittsburgh. In two seasons at Pitt, he combined for 143 carries, 690 yards and four touchdowns. At 5-foot-10, James is more compact than the 6-1 Shaw and provides shiftiness to the Badgers' backfield dynamic.

Settle said James is the leading candidate to serve as Wisconsin's third-down running back. Settle mentioned running back Sam Brodner in that group, as well as fullbacks Alec Ingold and Austin Ramesh.

"We don't want to get to the fall and not have any answers if someone gets nicked up, so we're training everybody each practice," Settle said.

The other running back still trying to work his way into the playing mix is redshirt junior Taiwan Deal, who is sidelined this spring while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Deal missed eight games last season because of injury and three games the year before. But he has shown flashes of being the type of bruising tailback Wisconsin needs. In 2015, Deal carried 26 times for 147 yards with two touchdowns in a victory against Hawaii. His 149 college carries represent the most among Wisconsin's top three tailbacks. Now, he must prove to coaches he can be a dependable rotation player.

"I really want to see him grow to the point where he trusts himself," Badgers offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. "Because at times I felt like we believed in him more than he believed in himself sometimes. He's got it in him, and I'm excited for him to see that maturity. I think it's going to show up."

For now, however, Settle said the competition to be the starter in Wisconsin's season opener Sept. 1 against Utah State was between Shaw and James. And while the proven ability of Clement and Ogunbowale will be missing, Settle has confidence in what remains of his group.

"We lost two good ones," Settle said, "but the cupboard's not bare."