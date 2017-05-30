Picking over/under on win totals for Big Ten East teams

With spring in the rear view mirror and the season approaching, odds on Big Ten teams are starting to take shape. The oddsmakers at Las Vegas sportsbook operator GC Technology have set the over/under win totals and we take a look at each team with a set number and where they’ll end up at the completion of the regular season. Maryland and Rutgers don’t have odds at this time so we didn’t include them.

Ohio State Buckeyes: 10 wins

Our pick: Over. The Buckeyes lost quite a bit in the secondary but are returning most of their players on the defensive line. The staff has also recruited a ton of defensive talent to help replace the losses. The offense, with new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and quarterback J.T. Barrett, should be in good shape. The offense is also getting a boost from a few new playmakers, including running back J.K. Dobbins.

Penn State Nittany Lions: 9.5 wins

Our pick: Over. The Nittany Lions will be in Year 2 with offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and have stability at quarterback with Trace McSorley. Running back Saquon Barkley is set for another great season, and backup Miles Sanders should take another step forward to bolster the run game. If they can pick up where they left off last season, the Nittany Lions could be in line for another 10-win season.

Michigan Wolverines: 9 wins

Our pick: Over. This might not be a popular pick because Michigan is losing almost its entire starting defense to the NFL. The Wolverines have recruited extremely well under coach Jim Harbaugh, though, so replacing that talent won’t be impossible. It wouldn’t be out of the question to see Michigan end up with nine wins, but there is no push option here so we’re going with the over.

Michigan State Spartans: 6.5 wins

Our take: Under. The Spartans only won three games last season and have dealt with nothing but negatives with sexual assault investigations and multiple players suspended. The team should be improved from last season, but the win total could be right around six, which is why they get the under call.

Indiana Hoosiers: 5.5 wins

Our take: Under. The scandal surrounding former head coach Kevin Wilson brought defensive coordinator Tom Allen to the head-coaching spot. Allen helped transform the Indiana defense, which should take another jump forward this season. The offense, however, could take a big step back as Wilson was the brains behind the fast-paced offensive scheme. This one might be one of the harder teams to predict based on 5.5 wins because of Wilson’s departure.