Picking over/under win total for Big Ten West teams

With spring in the rear-view mirror and the season approaching, odds on Big Ten teams are starting to take shape. The oddsmakers at Las Vegas sportsbook operator GC Technology have set the over/under win totals, and we take a look at each team with a set number and where they'll end up at the completion of the regular season. There are no odds listed at this point for Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois.

Wisconsin Badgers: 9.5 wins

Our pick: Over. After playing a brutal schedule in 2016, the Badgers' slate looks like it will provide a little reprieve this fall. The toughest nonconference game is a trip to BYU in September and Paul Chryst and company don't have to face Ohio State or Penn State in their divisional crossover games. Michigan and Northwestern are both home games. Wisconsin has won 10 games in two of the last three regular seasons, and the schedule in 2017 adds up to a fairly clear path to double digits once again.

Northwestern Wildcats: 7 wins

Our pick: Over. Pat Fitzgerald's team has seesawed between a borderline bowl team and a West Division challenger for the past five years. The end of 2016 and the offseason to date seem to be putting the Wildcats on the positive side of that ledger for the coming fall. An experienced backfield and a steady defense are reasons for optimism. The team's early trip to Duke and a late visit from Minnesota could be keys in getting past seven.

Iowa Hawkeyes: 6.5 wins

Our pick: Under. The Hawkeyes have a good chance at getting back to a bowl win, but a seventh win is a harder sell. The stretch of schedule from late October to mid-November (at Northwestern, Minnesota, Ohio State, at Wisconsin) does Iowa no favors. Challenges in the passing game will make it hard for this team to stick with anyone who can put up points. An early loss to Wyoming or Iowa State would pretty much seal the under.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 6 wins

Our pick: Over. This becomes a safe bet if Nebraska can get past a couple of first-year coaches in Willie Taggart at Oregon early in the year and P.J. Fleck at Minnesota in November. Neither of those wins are a layup for the Huskers, who head into Mike Riley's third season with a new quarterback and a new defense. Nebraska should be able to get four, maybe even five, wins in September, but things get considerably more difficult from there.