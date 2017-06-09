Upset alert: Big Ten East teams could have surprises in store

No college football season goes completely as planned. Freak plays, off days and heroic performances create the upsets that play a big role in making the sport so compelling.

Upsets are, of course, tough to predict by nature. There are plenty of opportunities, though, in the Big Ten this season for upset wins and upset losses. Let’s take a look at a couple from both sides of the spectrum among the East Division teams in 2017.

Maryland at Texas, Sept. 2

Darrell K Royal Stadium will be rocking for the debut of the Tom Herman era in Austin. Herman starts his tenure against another young, up-and-coming Ohio native -- Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin. Can the Terps ruin the party? They’ll have a virtually unknown entity at quarterback operating a fast-paced offense. They have a well-kept secret in running back Ty Johnson, who averaged more than nine yards per carry a year ago.

Texas, a three-touchdown favorite at this point, will be playing for the first time under a new staff that comes in with some (understandably) sky-high expectations. Maybe Herman’s team will have the wrinkles ironed out of a very talented roster to start the season. Then again, maybe not.

Michigan vs. Michigan State, Oct. 7

No matter what they do in the rest of the season, Mark Dantonio’s teams always seem to put up a good fight against Michigan. Last year, amid a 3-9 tailspin, the Spartans managed to stay within striking distance of a superior Michigan team despite losing their quarterback du jour to a broken leg in the middle of the game. This year’s meeting will likely be the first time a young Wolverines team plays in front of a fully revved up Big House crowd. Offseason attrition has contributed to a Michigan State team that is well behind Jim Harbaugh’s crew in the talent department, but stranger things have happened.

Ohio State at Nebraska, Oct. 14

Oklahoma, Penn State and Michigan should all present a good challenge to the country’s preseason No. 1 team. The Cornhuskers might have the best chance to trip up Ohio State. The mid-October matchup happens in Lincoln, which should help provide a little bit of help for Nebraska. The new defense should have time to figure out what coordinator Bob Diaco wants from them. The trip also comes one game before the Buckeyes face Penn State in what might be the biggest Big Ten contest of the year.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin, Nov. 4

The Hoosiers had a strong track record under former coach Kevin Wilson of putting a scare into Top 10 teams without having quite enough to get over the hump and beat one. Can new head coach Tom Allen change that? His best chance may come against Wisconsin -- a team that isn’t expected to win games by putting up a ton of points. Indiana’s defense made a big leap with Allen serving as a defensive coordinator last year and returns two potential first-team All-Big Ten players. If they can make this game a low-scoring one and get a few big plays from their talented wide receiver corps, the Hoosiers could throw a wrench in the Big Ten standings in early November.