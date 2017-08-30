Big Ten preseason power rankings: Buckeyes lead the way again

The Big Ten will be the first Power 5 conference to start league play Thursday evening when Ohio State visits Indiana. The Buckeyes start the season atop our Big Ten power rankings once again this fall.

Here's where all 14 programs are situated before the season kicks off this weekend:

1. Ohio State: Urban Meyer & Co. have had the bad taste of a shutout loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals resting on their palates for the past eight months. The Buckeyes return a deep and dangerous defensive front, along with the regular company of athletes on offense. Adding former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson as offensive coordinator means the Buckeyes plan to keep the pedal to the metal with the ball in their hands this season.

Urban Meyer once again has the Buckeyes positioned as the favorites in the Big Ten, but there are plenty of worthy challengers. Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports

2. Penn State: Speaking of electric offenses, no one in the country could slow down Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley (along with an impressive cast of receivers) at the end of 2016. If the Nittany Lions can get a pass rush from some of their new starters on defense, they’ll have a good shot to defend their conference title.

3. Wisconsin: The Badgers have racked up double-digit win totals in each of their first two seasons under Paul Chryst and are in good shape to do it again in 2017. An easier schedule than last season's combined with the staples of Wisconsin’s success (a steady run game and a suffocating defense) make this team the favorite to represent the West in Indianapolis come December.

4. Michigan: Will a young defense continue to thrive? Is the touted pack of underclassman receivers ready to take off? Can the Wolverines find a way past their biggest rival? There are a lot of question in Ann Arbor to start the season; luckily for Jim Harbaugh and company, there is just as much talent. Michigan can push itself up these rankings quickly if its budding stars live up to the hype.

5. Northwestern: The Wildcats return 16 starters, including veteran workhorse Justin Jackson and starting quarterback Clayton Thorson. After a rough start in 2016, the coaching staff found a way to get back on track in October and November. Northwestern needs to replace wideout Austin Carr and develop a two-dimensional offense to challenge the powerhouses at the top of the league.

6. Nebraska: Hope for a return to the good old days in Lincoln rests with Tulane transfer quarterback Tanner Lee this season. Lee could turn into a coveted NFL prospect by the end of the year if he thrives as a better fit for the Huskers offense than former starter Tommy Armstrong. Transitioning to a 3-4 defense this season adds to the uncertainty about what to expect from Nebraska.

7. Iowa: With running back Akrum Wadley and All-America linebacker candidate Josey Jewell leading the charge on either side of the ball, the Hawkeyes are in good shape when it comes to the ground game. To stay in the top half of the Big Ten, though, they’ll have to find a capable quarterback and prove they can defend the pass with new starters in the secondary.

8. Maryland: A challenging schedule -- at Texas, vs. UCF, vs. Northwestern, at Wisconsin and the gauntlet of the East Division -- might make it hard to see progress in D.J. Durkin’s second year in charge of the Terps. The defense has made strides, though, and if a playmaker emerges at quarterback to run its aggressive offense, Maryland could surprise some teams this season.

9. Minnesota: The depth concerns at some key positions are easy to see in Dinkytown. The enthusiasm of new coach P.J. Fleck is even harder to miss. Fleck needed a couple years to get things rolling with his last stop at Western Michigan. It might take a little time for his new program to get over the hump and into contention for divisional titles as well.

10. Indiana: The defense in Bloomington is heading in the right direction thanks to defensive coordinator-turned-head-coach Tom Allen and talent like Tegray Scales and Rashard Fant. The problem is that the offense needs to prove it’s not going the other way without Wilson calling plays.

11. Michigan State: Attrition hit the Spartans hard after a 3-9 season last fall and an offseason full of off-the-field problems. The defensive line, which finished dead last among Power 5 schools in sacks last season, was hit especially hard. Talent remains in East Lansing, but it will take a big rebuild for Mark Dantonio to get his team back into contention in the East.

12. Purdue: Quarterback David Blough continues the tradition of impressive arms in West Lafayette, and now he has the keys to a souped-up playbook that helped Western Kentucky lead the nation in points per game last season. The Boilermakers, however, still need to get bigger and stronger across the board to pull themselves out of a sizable hole.

13. Illinois: Positive momentum has been hard to come by for the Illini. The defense regressed in stopping the run during Lovie Smith’s first season in charge and now must replace a core group of defensive linemen and productive middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. Illinois will have to improve dramatically on the 19.7 points per game it averaged last season to win games this year.

14. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights weren’t competitive in divisional games in 2016, going 0-6 with an average margin of defeat of 41 points. The arrival of new offensive coordinator Jerry Kill and quarterback transfer Kyle Bolin, along with the return of a healthy Janarion Grant, is all good news. But there is still a long way to go to close the gap.