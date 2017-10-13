Ohio State getting right at just the right time

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After a shaky start for Ohio State, going 1-1 and losing to Oklahoma at home, the past four games were exactly what the Buckeyes needed to get right before getting into the meat of its conference schedule. If there were any questions after the loss to the Sooners, Ohio State has answered them through patience, practice and defeating its opponents in convincing fashion.

Being able to reset and work out the kinks against Army, UNLV, Rutgers and Maryland has put the Buckeyes back on track toward the goal of reaching the College Football Playoff once again.

“I wouldn’t say that we are exactly where we need to be, but I definitely like where we are at,” receiver Parris Campbell said. “We are making progress week by week, and I think we are getting better, but I think we still leave too much on the field. It’s not going to be perfect, but we are taking it step by step and continuing to get better.”

After giving up 52 points to Indiana and Oklahoma in the first two games, the defense was where most of the questions started. At that point, Ohio State ranked 107th among all FBS teams, giving up an average of 467 yards per game.

That number has completely turned around with Ohio State facing Army, UNLV, Rutgers and Maryland. Now the Buckeyes are ranked No. 1, giving up an average of 204.3 yards per game.

Breaking that down even further, the pass defense was mainly the concern after the first two games. The Buckeyes gave up 403 passing yards per game and were ranked 95th in the FBS, giving up 7.83 pass yards per attempt.

Again, the past four games were a good remedy as the defense allowed only 53.8 passing yards per game, averaging nearly 350 yards less than the first two games. They also improved from 95th to No. 1 in pass yards per attempt, bringing the total down to 3.16 yards per attempt.

Part of the early problems was that the secondary had some new faces with Jordan Fuller, Kendall Sheffield and Damon Arnette seeing bigger roles this season. Over the past four games, the younger players started to show the progress the coaches were hoping for.

One of the players highlighted after the Maryland win was former five-star recruit Jeffrey Okudah. The expectations were high for the young cornerback, and the staff is now starting to see him start to reach toward his potential.

“Yeah, he’s on a steady incline,” Urban Meyer said. “He’s a true freshman, one of the top recruits in America, and we thought we’d get some production out of him. And I think everybody is excited, I know everybody is very excited about his future, and it’s time for him to go.”

Okudah and the secondary also got invaluable experience and time to work the kinks out since Oklahoma and Indiana. In the first two games, Ohio State was ranked 63 of 65 Power 5 defenses in opponent pass completion percentage, allowing a 67 percent completion rate.

Through the past four games, Ohio State has gone from the cellar to the top ranking in opponent pass completion percentage over that span, allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete just 39.7 percent of their passes.

Playing against an efficient Indiana offense, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Maryland fielding its third-string quarterbacks certainly had a lot to do with all of those numbers, but improvement is improvement and this defense seems to be on its way up.

That couldn’t have happened at a better time, as Ohio State faces Nebraska on Saturday, then takes on Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Michigan to round out the season.

Penn State could provide the toughest test for the improved Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions are averaging 291.2 passing yards per game to go along with 456.2 total yards of offense per game, so it was imperative that Ohio State figure out its struggles before that game. Penn State kept Ohio State out of the Big Ten title game a year ago and this season will come with similar playoff implications.

Even the offense has seen a boost from the first two games, ranked No. 35 in yards per game with 473 compared to ranking No. 1 in Games 3-6 with 615.5 yards per game. If this team has hit its stride before the most important game of its season, it could spell trouble for the rest of the conference and maybe even the rest of the country.

The last time Ohio State lost its second game of the season at home was 2014 when the Buckeyes lost to Virginia Tech. That team went on to win the Big Ten and the national championship.

“We’re rolling right now,” tight end Marcus Baugh said. “We know what we are doing and how we have to play, and now we just have to continue to go out there and execute.”