It was ugly, and Michigan got just enough offense to beat Indiana

play 0:43 Michigan INT in end zone seals victory On fourth-and-goal in overtime, Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey throws a jump ball into the end zone and Michigan's Tyree Kinnel picks it off, clinching a 27-20 Wolverines win.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The good news for Michigan is that its defense was once again stifling enough to overcome an afternoon of mistakes and squandered leads. The bad news, with the heavy part of a backloaded schedule still ahead of them, is that formula doesn't look particularly sustainable for the Wolverines.

An interception on fourth down in overtime, courtesy of pressure from defensive end Chase Winovich, ended Indiana's upset bid and helped Michigan sneak out of town with a 27-20 victory. The defense held the Hoosiers to 278 total yards of offense, which actually will hurt their nation-leading yards allowed average.

Running back Karan Higdon provided a strong assist. He carried the ball 25 times for 200 yards, and in the process dragged Michigan's offense across the finish line. His third touchdown of the game came on the first snap of overtime and provided the dagger that the rest of the offense fumbled away for most of the afternoon. The sophomore bounced off of a Hoosiers defender and scampered 25 yards to the corner of the end zone.

Karan Higdon rushed for 200 yards and all three Michigan touchdowns in the Wolverines' overtime victory at Indiana. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Higdon's second score of the game -- a 59-yarder through the middle of the Indiana defense early in the fourth quarter -- probably should have sealed things. Michigan took a 10-point lead into the final four minutes of the game before penalties and special-teams miscues opened the door for a comeback.

J-Shun Harris returned a punt inside the Michigan's 30, which the Hoosiers converted into a touchdown. After missing an onside kick recover by a shoestring, Indiana forced Michigan to its seventh third-and-out of the day. That, with a little help from Michigan's 15th penalty of the day, helped set up Griffin Oakes to kick a game-tying field goal as time expired.

A week ago, turnovers plagued Michigan's productivity in a loss to Michigan State. Penalties were the main culprit this week. The Wolverines’ racked up 141 penalty yards on 16 penalties. That's a program record and more than doubled the yards they gained through the air.

For the second week in a row, Michigan’s offense struggled to find its stride under the direction of quarterback John O’Korn. The fifth-year senior completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 58 yards. He and his receivers have yet to connect for a touchdown pass in the two games that he’s started this season.

The Wolverines are 5-1 with championship hopes still intact. But with three top-10 opponents left on the schedule -- staring with No. 3 Penn State next Saturday -- a nail-biting win in Bloomington leaves more questions than answers.