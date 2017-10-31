A story about The Rock, Mark Dantonio and Lin-Manuel Miranda? You're welcome

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Who's in line to co-star with Dwayne Johnson in the Hollywood star's next buddy comedy? How about Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio?

The coach and The Rock have been testing out their chemistry on social media this week after the movie star interrupted Dantonio's postgame news conference this past weekend. Dantonio managed to smile while recounting his team's triple overtime loss at Northwestern when a reporter's cell phone on the dais in front of him started to ring.

Someone's grandmother was calling to say hello, and the ringtone was a version of "You're Welcome," a song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by Johnson in the animated movie "Moana."

"Always time for a smile," said Dantonio, who isn't exactly known for his toothy grins.

Johnson and Miranda both appreciated their chance to lighten the mood after the Spartans' suffered their first Big Ten loss of the season.

What can I sayyyyy except https://t.co/qx476tFSQK — Lin-Unwell Mirandead (@Lin_Manuel) October 30, 2017

LOVE THIS. I've played for coaches who remain bad ass and stoic thru ANYTHING. Coach Mark knows damn well he wants to bring into song! 😂🤙🏾 https://t.co/zuJ4rZlCZl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 30, 2017

"Hey, it's okay, it's okay, you're welcome!

Well, come to think of it, I gotta go" - Thanks for bringing a smile to our day! #GoGreen https://t.co/dcnxXEY4M0 — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) October 31, 2017

Dantonio said his daughters were excited to see the Rock giving dad a shout on Twitter. He said to make sure "hit him back" Tuesday morning.

He did want to set the record straight that the song wasn't his own ring tone, but it's apparently a tune that has stuck with him. Dantonio was thinking of the Rock even while giving a detailed breakdown of offensive line play Tuesday.

"Then there's just the aspect of you've got to win, you've got to beat the guy in front of you," he said. "Like a board drill, you basically have to get your guy off (dramatic pause) the rock, if I can use that word. Just thought I'd throw it out there in case he's watching."

No rim shot followed, but the former defensive lineman from Miami should appreciate the reference.