Isaiah Thomas drops career-high 52 as scoring spree continues

Celtics coach Brad Stevens discusses Isaiah Thomas' 29-point fourth quarter, all part of a 52-point performance against the Heat on Friday. (0:52)

BOSTON -- As if his teammates screaming at him to finish off his epic fourth-quarter scoring performance wasn't enough, Isaiah Thomas looked into the crowd at TD Garden in the final minutes of Friday’s game against the Miami Heat to find his own mother screaming at him.

"I looked in the stands and my mom was like, 'Fifty! Fifty!' and I'm like, 'I'm trying!'" Thomas said.

The 5-foot-9 Thomas set a Boston Celtics franchise record by scoring 29 fourth-quarter points and -- obeying his mother's command -- finished off a mesmerizing 52-point performance in Boston's 117-114 triumph over the Heat.

Most points in a single game,

Celtics franchise history SEASON PLAYER POINTS 1984-85 Larry Bird 60 1984-85 Kevin McHale 56 1982-83 Larry Bird 53 2016-17 Isaiah Thomas 52

Only Larry Bird (60, 53) and Kevin McHale (56) have scored more points in a regular-season game than Thomas, who is just the seventh player in team history to reach the 50-point plateau.

Thomas tied Antoine Walker's franchise record with 9 3-pointers, six of which came in the final quarter. Thomas made 15-of-26 shots overall and all 13 of his free throw attempts over 37:09.

It was just 10 days ago that Thomas scored a career-high 44 points in an overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Thomas eclipsed that mark with 1:57 to play and both his teammates and his mother implored him to go for 50 -- or more.

"It doesn't seem real and they wanted me to keep going," Thomas said. "That's what's great about these teammates. They wanted me to get 50. Jae [Crowder] even wanted me to get 60. I don't know how I was going to do that, but it says a lot about those guys."

Thomas was serenaded with MVP chants during every trip to the free-throw line and simply seemed incapable of missing in the final frame. Thomas obliterated Boston's previous record of 24 points in a quarter held by Bird (1983) and Todd Day (1995).

Thomas's 29 points were the second-highest fourth-quarter output in league history behind only Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 31 in his 100-point performance.

After Thomas concluded a series of on-court interviews, which included Patriots running back (and Celtics superfan) LeGarrette Blount crashing the court to congratulate him, Thomas raced into Boston’s locker room where teammates were waiting with an ice bath to cool him off.

BOSTON CELTICS Check out the team site for more game coverage

MIAMI HEAT Check out the team site for more game coverage

Some of the shower hit his youngest son, Jaiden. Thomas' two sons warmed up by weaving their way through reporters to join their dad for his postgame meeting with the media.

"Yeah, [the teammates] got me," Thomas said of the ice bath. "They got my youngest son, too. So he's over there freezing a little bit. They got me. That was the first time I've ever experienced that. That wasn't cool though. At all."

Trying his best to muffle a smile, Thomas added, "I'm kind of mad about that."

He also playfully scolded himself for finishing with 0 assists. But on this night the Celtics put the ball in Thomas’ hands and begged him to carry them at the end of a brutal December stretch. Boston was playing its sixth game in nine nights and on the tail end of a back-to-back after losing a national TV game in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Thomas' 14-point second-quarter seemed like a monster outburst in an eyesore of a game. His fourth-quarter outburst turned a forgettable night into a historic one.