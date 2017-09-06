Isaiah Thomas acknowledges trade in Instagram video

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas, silent on social media since he was traded from the Boston Celtics, acknowledged the deal in a one-minute video posted to his Instagram account Tuesday night.

The video shows Thomas telling someone on the phone how he learned he got traded and then features images of Thomas rehabbing his injured hip, all while soundbites about the trade -- and his hip -- play in the background.

The post also includes lyrics from a Nipsey Hussle song, with Thomas writing, "They say every man is defined by his reaction to any given situation. Well, who would you want to define you? Someone else or yourself? Whatever you do, give your heart to it, and stay strong."

The video culminates with film of Thomas putting up shots in a Cleveland practice jersey, with posters of him in Boston gear in the background.

Thomas had not posted anything to his various social media accounts since Aug. 22, the day the Celtics and Cavaliers first agreed to the swap that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a 2018 first-round draft pick (via Brooklyn). The Celtics later added a 2020 second-round pick (via Miami) to finalize the deal after Cleveland expressed concerns about Thomas' hip.