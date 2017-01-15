Ray Lewis on Tom Brady's complaining: 'It's called football'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis took to Twitter during Saturday's night's AFC divisional-round playoff game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots to take issue with quarterback Tom Brady.

It's Called Football Brady — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) January 15, 2017

Lewis' tweet came after Brady was pleading with referee Pete Morelli for a roughing-the-passer penalty on Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the third quarter. Brady was rolling out to his right in the third quarter and appeared to be attempting to throw the ball away when Clowney knocked him to the ground.

Brady was fired up as he got up to his feet, stumbling briefly as the home crowd booed.

Lewis had some notable matchups against Brady and the Patriots during his career.

As Lewis' tweet reflects, there's no love lost there.