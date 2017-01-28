Tom Brady Sr. rips Roger Goodell over Deflategate

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The father of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was critical of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday, responding to Goodell saying it would be an honor to hand the Lombardi Trophy to Brady should the Patriots win Super Bowl LI.

“It should be an honor, because somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on," Tom Brady Sr. told KRON-TV in San Francisco.

Goodell made his comments in an interview with Fox Sports Radio on Wednesday.

The senior Brady, who resides in San Mateo, California, had more to say about Goodell.

“He went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways," he said, "and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that he could -- Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

Earlier Friday, after the Patriots’ walk-through practice, Brady himself said that he wasn’t motivated to win the Super Bowl as retribution toward Goodell and the NFL.

Meanwhile, the quarterback's father held little back in his interview with KRON.

“When it happens to your son, it’s a whole different context -- or your daughter or any one of your kids," he said. "I think any parent kind of understands that. They’d rather take slings and arrows in the heart than have their kids take it.

“For what the league did to him and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned.”

This isn’t the first time Brady's father has been critical of Goodell and the NFL; in 2015, he called into a San Francisco radio station and ripped the commissioner.