Falcons' Vic Beasley Jr. routs Patriots' Martellus Bennett in 'Madden NFL 17' Super Bowl preview

Patriots TE Martellus Bennett breaks down where it all went wrong in his 41-11 loss to Falcons OLB Vic Beasley in "The Game Before The Game" in Madden '17 at Super Bowl LI. Video by Mike Reiss (0:20)

HOUSTON -- In what has become a Super Bowl tradition, one player from each team participates in a "Game Before Game" matchup in Madden NFL 17. And if this year's result is a preview of what is to come this Sunday, it will be a blowout.

Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr. throttled veteran New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett 41-11 on Tuesday night in an event hosted by Deion Sanders.

The Falcons' defense was the story, with multiple interceptions of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that were returned for touchdowns. Some key stats: Brady was held to 96 yards passing, his completion percentage was 53.3, while the Falcons had their most success through the air (only 17 yards rushing).

Martellus Bennett (right) plays Vic Beasley (left) in "Game Before The Game" in Madden 17. Deion Sanders in middle. pic.twitter.com/tXJkFElNpC — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 1, 2017

Just as if it was a regular game, Beasley and Bennett conducted postgame interviews, although these were naturally with more of a lighter touch.

Beasley, who clearly had some experience in Madden NFL 17 on Xbox One S, said he hoped the result foreshadowed what was to come this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bennett acknowledged that it has been awhile since he has played the game.

"I feel like I sucked," he said in straight-forward fashion. "I used to be a big gamer when I was a rookie in the NFL. I had nothing else to do with my time. Then I became a dad and a husband and it was like video time dies off. ... That was my first time playing with the Xbox One. I haven't played Madden in four years. And I was bad because I kept throwing the ball to myself."