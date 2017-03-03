Tom Brady finds old combine shirt, and reflects on old doubters

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- With the NFL combine underway. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dug up his old combine shirt from 2000. He wore No. 1 that year but was not the No. 1 quarterback in the eyes of draft analysts.

Late Patriots quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein was one of Brady's biggest boosters in 2000. He stood out from the crowd of doubters, many of whom Brady obviously hasn't forgotten, 17 years later.