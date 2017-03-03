Tom Brady finds old combine shirt, and reflects on old doubters

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- With the NFL combine underway. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady dug up his old combine shirt from 2000. He wore No. 1 that year but was not the No. 1 quarterback in the eyes of draft analysts.
I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking. This is what they said about me then..... Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength, Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, Lacks a really strong arm, Can't drive the ball downfield, Does not throw a really tight spiral, System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, Gets knocked down easily As @edelman11 always reminds me ... "You can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!" Good luck to all of you this weekend!!
Late Patriots quarterbacks coach Dick Rehbein was one of Brady's biggest boosters in 2000. He stood out from the crowd of doubters, many of whom Brady obviously hasn't forgotten, 17 years later.