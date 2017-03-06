Even with top 3 WRs back, possibility of Brandin Cooks intriguing for Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Why would the New England Patriots reportedly be willing to part with their first-round draft choice (No. 32) as part of a package in a trade with the New Orleans Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks?

That question is topical to ask after NOLA.com reported the Patriots' interest Saturday night, with the Saints rejecting the offer that would have had New England receiving Cooks and another pick in exchange for No. 32. Perhaps the sides revisit the talks in the future. Other teams are reportedly in the mix, too.

When it comes to the Patriots' wide receiver corps, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell are locked into the top three spots. That's solid, and there's also the possibility that Danny Amendola will be part of that mix as part of a reduced contract. Michael Floyd is also a free agent.

So while a player like Cooks might currently be viewed as more of a luxury, that has never stopped the Patriots before, as there is no limit to adding quality players in the process of building a successful team. In 2007, for example, the Patriots traded for receivers Randy Moss and Wes Welker, and also signed free-agent Donte Stallworth, which had them running a four-receiver offense quite a bit that year.

The Patriots traditionally adjust and evolve based on the personnel opportunities that present themselves, and Cooks is an interesting one. The fact he is being discussed in trade talks, in and of itself, is a bit unusual given his solid production over the last three seasons. He is young (23), has two years remaining on his contract at reasonable rates, and could add a layer at the position as Edelman enters the final year of his contract.

Often times, the moves the Patriots make in the draft and free agency have more than the present season in mind. That's why the idea of adding Cooks, or another wide receiver this offseason, has some merit. It might not be a pressing need based on the present snapshot, but it might turn out to be the position where the Patriots find the greatest value this offseason -- whether it's Cooks or someone else.