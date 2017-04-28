Brandin Cooks trade holds up well for Patriots after first round

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots didn't have a selection in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, having previously traded the No. 32 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks. Based on the way the first round unfolded, it's a deal that currently holds up well for the club.

In one of the surprises of the night, three wide receivers were selected in the top 10 picks -- Western Michigan's Corey Davis to the Tennessee Titans at No. 5, Clemson's Mike Williams to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 7 and Washington's John Ross to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 9.

One way to view that turn of events is that the cost of acquiring No. 1 receivers has gone up. It seems those clubs viewed a big drop-off from those receivers to the next tier, so they felt urgency to pounce early in what is viewed by many as a defense-heavy draft. Or they hoped to trade down and simply couldn't find a deal they liked.

It is also timely to retrace steps and note that the Titans, who led off the run of receiver picks, were one of the teams involved in trade talks for Cooks, a team that the Patriots outbid.

There are multiple layers to analyze when factoring in the Cooks trade based on the way the first round unfolded Thursday:

Economics/contract length: The Patriots will have Cooks under contract for the next two years once they officially declare their intention to pick up his fifth-year option for 2018. That will mean Cooks is paid about $10 million in the next two seasons before he is due for a significant extension. Meanwhile, teams like the Titans that drafted a receiver in the top 10 get the edge in terms of contract length -- four years with an option to make it five. But they'll also have to pay more now both in salary and cap space. Specific to Davis, he should earn around $25 million in the first four years of his pact, which includes a signing bonus of about $16 million.

Experience: Although he is already entering his fourth season in the NFL, Cooks is still just 23 years old. His youth, coupled with an already proven body of work, naturally led to the Patriots' comfort in making the trade. That is in contrast to drafting a rookie receiver who is more of a projection at this point, which is especially important in the Patriots' challenging offensive system. As Patriots owner Robert Kraft said at the NFL's annual meeting in March, part of this offseason for the club has been weighing "known value" versus "not being sure."

Prospects who could have helped: If the Patriots had not pulled off the trade for Cooks and kept the No. 32 pick, they could have improved the team in other areas. The Saints used the pick on Wisconsin left tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who plays a position in which New England could be eyeing depth in the future with starting left tackle Nate Solder entering the final year of his contract in 2017. Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson falls into a similar category, while the next receivers project to be East Carolina's Zay Jones, Southern Cal's JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ohio State's Curtis Samuel. Cornerbacks such as Florida's Quincy Wilson, Washington's Kevin King, Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie and Michigan's Jourdan Lewis might have also been in consideration based on their skill set and the Patriots' projected need in 2018, with Malcolm Butler scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency. The question to ask: Would any of those prospects be a decided upgrade over Cooks? It's a projection, of course, but the feeling here is that Cooks trumps them all.