Patriots find leftover Super Bowl confetti on sideline in Houston

HOUSTON -- The New England Patriots are back in a happy place on Saturday night, returning to Houston's NRG Stadium, where they capped off an epic second-half comeback in Super Bowl LI.

In a pleasant reminder, the club found some leftover red and blue confetti in the Microsoft Surface phone system along the sideline.

Back at the scene of the celebration and...there's still confetti in the phone bank. pic.twitter.com/wclp6MRmJC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 19, 2017

That was 195 days ago. In some nice symmetry, quarterback Tom Brady is expected to suit up tonight, playing his first game of the 2017 NFL season in the place he ended the 2016 campaign on a euphoric note.