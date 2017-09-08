Patriots' defense exposed with Drew Brees, Saints on horizon

Steve Young joins SVP to discuss how the Patriots should move forward following their 42-27 loss to the Chiefs. (1:25)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A significant part of the foundation of the New England Patriots under coach Bill Belichick has been limiting big plays.

They bombed in a big way in Thursday’s surprising 42-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Long scoring plays to receiver Tyreek Hill (75 yards) and running back Kareem Hunt (78) in the second half were out of character for the Patriots -- even beyond the Belichick era.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

How much so? The last time the Patriots allowed two touchdowns of 75 yards or more in a game came in 1968, against quarterback Len Dawson and the Chiefs. This Chiefs team finished with 537 total yards, the fourth-most yards allowed by the Patriots in team history and most under Belichick.

Most disappointing for the Patriots? The secondary was supposed to be the strength of the team after paying big bucks to sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore in free agency and pairing him with Malcolm Butler. They played primarily a dime defense on Thursday and Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith carved them up.

As the Patriots look ahead, figuring out how to limit those big plays won't be easy with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints next on the schedule in New Orleans. They have traditionally been one of the NFL's more prolific passing attacks.

Making matters worse, the Patriots might also be without linebacker and captain Dont'a Hightower, who left the opener in the third quarter with a right knee injury and didn't return after he was landed on by Chiefs center Mitch Morse. Hightower remained on the sideline throughout the second half with a large wrap on his knee, at one point riding the stationary bike.

For those looking for a silver lining, the team lost its opener in Miami in their Super Bowl XLIX-winning 2014 season, as the defense had trouble providing resistance in a 33-20 loss. They rebounded to put together a championship season, overcoming some early turbulence in September, which Belichick often views as an extension of the preseason.

They hope the script is similar this year after an opening-night dud few saw coming.