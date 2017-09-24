Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers post pictures, messages of unity

Adam Schefter analyzes the responses by NFL owners, including the Patriots' Robert Kraft, to President Trump's comments that players who protest during the anthem should be fired. (1:48)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted the following on his personal Facebook and Instagram accounts Sunday morning:

The picture of Brady and running back James White, and the accompanying words, were posted on a day when the spotlight has turned to NFL players in the wake of President Donald Trump's weekend comments about player protests.

Brady often uses his personal social media accounts to communicate with fans before and after games.

Also on Sunday morning, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a photo on Instagram of him kneeling with teammates Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson. The picture appears to be from a training camp practice and in the caption he used five hashtags: unity, brotherhood, family, dedication and love.