Tom Brady magic saves Patriots from another fourth-quarter meltdown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – In a familiar script that has played out at various NFL stadiums over the last 17 years, Tom Brady magic saved the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Facing another fourth-quarter meltdown at home and looking at a 1-2 start, Brady rescued the Patriots with a magnificent game-winning drive.

The situation: Trailing by five points, the Patriots took over at their own 25-yard line with 2:24 remaining.

Nine plays later, with 23 seconds left, Brady connected with receiver Brandin Cooks on a 25-yard touchdown to receiver Brandin Cooks along the left side of the end zone, with Cooks tapping his toes and maintaining possession as he fell to the ground.

The crowd, which had booed the team’s struggles earlier in the fourth quarter, erupted in unison: “Brady! Brady! Brady!”

With the final surge, Brady went over 300 yards passing for the 78th time in his career, which is the third highest total in NFL history. He also finished with five passing touchdowns, which marked the sixth time in his career he’s hit that mark, tying Dan Marino for third most of all-time.

The performance was Brady’s 52nd career game-winning effort to lead his team to a victory from a fourth-quarter deficit or tie.

Up to that point, it looked like the Patriots -- who welcome the Carolina Panthers to town next Sunday -- were in big trouble.

Their inability to gain one yard on two third-and-1 plays in the fourth quarter would have been a major storyline, as they were on the verge of being outscored at home in the fourth quarter for the second straight game. The defense also showed its vulnerability at times, with credit going to elusive Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But instead, it’s Brady Magic once again.