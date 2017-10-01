Stephon Gilmore, Patriots' secondary fizzle out in loss to Panthers

Cam Newton shakes off his early-season slump by accounting for four touchdowns, including the 50th rushing TD of his career, in the Panthers' victory over the Patriots. (1:34)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The secondary was supposed to be the strength of the New England Patriots’ defense, but one-quarter into the 2017 season, it has been anything but.

The secondary is a growing concern, as evidenced by Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Until it is fixed, assuming it even can be, the team’s Super Bowl championship hopes will be shaky.

Where to start?

With a big contract comes higher expectations, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore -- who inked a five-year, $65 million free-agent deal in March -- hasn’t met them to this point.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

His illegal-hands-to-the-face penalty that nullified a sack by Deatrich Wise Jr. -- a stop that would have given the ball back to quarterback Tom Brady for a possible comeback drive late in the fourth quarter -- was a devastating blow.

It was Gilmore's second such penalty of the game. He also was part of pre-snap confusion with safety Devin McCourty on Fozzy Whittaker’s way-too-easy 28-yard screen pass for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The snapshot of a seemingly confused Gilmore pointing as he followed running back Christian McCaffrey in motion with McCourty, leaving his side of the field vacated for Whittaker, summed up the problems the secondary had against a Cam Newton-led Panthers offense that had put up 23, 9 and 13 points against the 49ers, Bills and Saints over the first three weeks of the season.

Gilmore wasn’t alone in his struggles, as cornerback Malcolm Butler was beaten for a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter and McCourty had issues covering tight end Ed Dickson early, as the big plays against the Patriots have added up at an alarming clip. Safety Patrick Chung had a defensive holding penalty on the Panthers' final drive.

It’s one thing when an offensive player makes a play in a competitive situation, but too often, the Patriots had confusion that led to busted coverages and wide-open receivers. And then there were the penalties.

It’s bad football that Patriots fans are not accustomed to seeing, especially at home. Now it’s a quick turnaround to face Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road Thursday night.

Winston must be licking his chops.