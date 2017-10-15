Patriots' win shows troubling signs, but also admirable characteristic

play 0:32 Brady and Gronk connect on 33-yard TD Tom Brady finds Rob Gronkowski across the middle for a 33-yard touchdown as the Patriots take a 21-14 lead over the Jets.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Six games into the New England Patriots’ season, a big part of their DNA is both troubling and admirable.

This is a team that creates adversity for itself with sloppy play, coverage busts, and untimely turnovers. But then it shows toughness to fight through the adversity, which is a critical characteristic for championship teams.

Such a Jekyll-and-Hyde approach might be OK against teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, but when the competition rises -- such as next Sunday night against the visiting Atlanta Falcons -- what happens then?

Tom Brady was 20-for-38 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Jets. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium, which was aided by a controversial replay review that negated a fourth-quarter Jets touchdown, buys the Patriots (4-2) more time to work out their issues in a season with almost every game feeling like a tractor-pull type of struggle.

These aren’t the Patriots we’re used to seeing, which includes up-and-down play from quarterback Tom Brady.

While Brady picked up his 24th career win over the Jets -- his most over any team other than the Bills (26) -- he didn’t have his trademark accuracy and smart decision-making throughout. When the Patriots needed a first down to close out the game in the fourth quarter, Brady & Co. couldn't deliver. At one point in the third quarter, after being sandwiched in between two Jets defenders as he fell to the ground, Brady thrust his right fist into the ground in frustration.

That probably best describes how some of the Patriots’ loyal fans feel watching some of the same mistakes continue to show up on a weekly basis. If the Patriots aren’t leading the NFL in giving up big plays, they have to be close. Brady is also continuing to take share of big hits. Penalties are adding up.

This might simply be who they are, which has still been good enough for a 4-2 record and first place in the AFC East. From a bottom-line perspective, give them credit for that. They have shown toughness to overcome adversity, much of it created by their own play.

It’s been that type of season, with Sunday’s game against the Jets the latest example.