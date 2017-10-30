Tom Brady's Halloween costume will be ... avocado and toast?

Devin McCourty lets reporters know that Tom Brady needs to pick up a costume for Halloween. (0:24)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty arrived for his postgame news conference following Sunday's 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he joked that it had to be quick because quarterback Tom Brady, who was standing nearby, had to go shop for his Halloween costume.

But it turns out the shopping was already done.

In his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI on Monday morning, Brady shared, with a lighthearted touch, his costume plans.

“I think we’re some kind of avocado and toast," he relayed.

After the game, Brady wasn't as revealing when he said, "I think my wife picked something out, so I don’t want to give it away. They’ll find me in my neighborhood. It will be a nice costume. People won’t know who I am, but it will be fun."