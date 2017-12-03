Running game, stingy defense support fiery Tom Brady in win over Bills

Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels get in a heated argument during the first quarter. (0:16)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Quarterback Tom Brady's emotion was at red-hot levels as evidenced by a sideline outburst in the first quarter, but with his on-field performance not quite at peak levels early, the New England Patriots needed to support him in different ways on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The two-headed running back attack of Dion Lewis (15 carries, 92 yards) and Rex Burkhead (12 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs) helped, and so did a bend-but-don’t-break defense that decisively slammed the door shut in the red zone.

Add in a halftime adjustment to get tight end Rob Gronkowski (9 catches, 147 yards after having just 2 catches for 28 yards at the half) more involved in the second half, and that was the formula that helped produce a 23-3 victory at New Era Field. The result extended the team’s road winning streak to 14 games and puts the Patriots one step closer to winning the AFC East championship.

Patriots defensive end Eric Lee (left) and free safety Devin McCourty celebrate Lee's interception on a pass from Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the first half Sunday. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Improving to 10-2, the Patriots will clinch the AFC East with either a Bills loss to the visiting Colts next Sunday or with a win over the host Dolphins on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

When the highlights of Sunday’s win are replayed, Brady’s sideline outburst will be hard to miss.

It came after the first drive of the game had stalled when Brady didn’t spot wide-open Brandin Cooks and instead fired an incomplete pass in the other direction. As Brady walked to the sideline, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels appeared to say something in his direction, and Brady reacted passionately, yelling back at McDaniels.

Jack Easterby, whose official title with the Patriots is character coach/team development, stepped between them to extinguish the fiery outburst. And soon enough, Brady and McDaniels were sitting side by side going over adjustments.

This is nothing new for Brady, whose 2011 shouting match with then-offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in Washington is often remembered as an example of the passion and competitiveness that sometimes boils over.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

As Brady and McDaniels worked through the issues, the defense gave them plenty of cushion to figure things out (it was 9-3 at the half). Sparked by Eric Lee's interception to thwart the Bills’ impressive opening drive in the end zone, the unit held quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back LeSean McCoy in check to continue its impressive momentum.

Entering Sunday’s game, the Patriots had allowed an average of 13.14 points per game in their seven-game winning streak. This effort was particularly impressive because it came without leading sacker Trey Flowers, who missed the game with an injury to his ribs, and with linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is usually an every-down player, playing a limited role.

With the defense doing its thing, and Lewis (44 yards) and Burkhead (31) ripping off explosive runs to spearhead the ground game, it had an old-school AFC East type of feel to it.