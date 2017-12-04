Since Week 6, Patriots RB Dion Lewis has taken ball and run with it

Pats RB Dion Lewis delivers a vicious stiff-arm on a crucial 44-yard pickup that RB Rex Burkhead capitalizes off of with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. (0:43)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The New England Patriots decisively turned to running back Dion Lewis in the sixth game of the season (Oct. 15, vs. Jets) and haven't looked back. Lewis has made sure to give them no reason to.

Consider this contrast:

First five games: 12.8 offensive snaps per game

Next seven games: 26.5 offensive snaps per game

When asked how he feels about his extended workload, Lewis said: "Same way I look. I feel good."

The 5-foot-8, 195-pound Lewis is running as well as he ever has, finishing Sunday's win against the Bills with 92 yards on 15 carries (6.1 avg.). The combination of Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White has the Patriots' running attack clicking, with Mike Gillislee having been a healthy scratch each of the past four games.

Lewis' workload leads off this week's snap-count analysis:

Offense: 70

Defense: 67

RUNNING BACK

White: 28

Lewis: 26

Burkhead: 22

The Patriots opened the game in a run-based package but with White, their "passing back," as the running back. That was a twist from coordinator Josh McDaniels, as White's playing time increased from recent weeks. White's snap count in each of the past four games: 11, 17, 18, 28.

Dion Lewis rushed for 92 yards against the Bills. Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

FULLBACK

James Develin: 17

The lead-blocking fullback continues to make a strong case for his first Pro Bowl berth.

TIGHT END

Rob Gronkowski: 65

Dwayne Allen: 37

Jacob Hollister: 7

The running game was a big part of the Patriots' success, and the tight ends are often a big part of that.

WIDE RECEIVER

Brandin Cooks: 68

Phillip Dorsett: 48

Danny Amendola: 32

It was a quiet day for the receivers, with Cooks and Amendola having just two catches apiece, and Dorsett not even targeted.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Nate Solder: 70

LG Joe Thuney: 68

C David Andrews: 70

RG Shaq Mason: 70

RT Cameron Fleming: 68

LG Ted Karras: 2

RT Cole Croston: 2

Andrews returned after missing two games because of illness and there didn't seem to be any issues with the shotgun snap. The strength of the line seemed to be on the right side with Mason and Fleming.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady: 68

Brian Hoyer: 2

Hoyer came in for the final two kneel-downs to close out the game.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Malcom Brown: 44

Lawrence Guy: 37

Alan Branch: 27

Adam Butler: 20

Brown had returned last week and played 26 of 61 snaps as he worked his way back into the mix, and his increase in workload against the Bills shows how his conditioning and stamina is increasing after missing three games with an ankle injury.

DEFENSIVE END

Deatrich Wise Jr.: 58

Eric Lee">Eric Lee: 57

Geneo Grissom: 7

Lee is quite the story: Signed off the Bills practice squad on Nov. 21, he was thrust into a starting role and played well in place of Trey Flowers, who was out with a rib injury.

LINEBACKER

Elandon Roberts: 47

Marquis Flowers: 35

David Harris: 25

Kyle Van Noy: 15

Van Noy, who usually plays every snap, was utilized only in obvious passing situations as he was trying to play through a calf injury. He limped off after contributing to a second-half sack and didn't play the rest of the way, as his status bears watching this week against the Dolphins.

CORNERBACK

Malcolm Butler: 66

Jonathan Jones: 57

Stephon Gilmore: 53

Eric Rowe: 15

Rowe was active for the first time since Oct. 1 against the Panthers, and was integrated into the mix early in the third quarter when he subbed in for Gilmore.

SAFETY

Patrick Chung: 60

Devin McCourty: 56

Duron Harmon: 30

Jordan Richards: 26

McCourty had only been taken off the field for one snap through the first 11 games, so it was different to see him on the sideline at one point in the middle of the game.