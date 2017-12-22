Tom Brady on cusp of passing Peyton Manning for most 12-win seasons

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Since entering the NFL in 2000, quarterback Tom Brady has been part of teams that reached 12 regular-season wins in 11 different seasons, which ties Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

If the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, or the New York Jets in the season finale, No. 12 will have 12 seasons of 12 victories or more, separating himself from Manning.

With this as the springboard, here are 12 Brady-based notes:

1. Brady has played 971 of 985 offensive snaps this season (98.6 percent). He played 817 snaps in 2016 as a result of missing the first four games due to an NFL suspension.

2. Brady joined just 12 other quarterbacks since the 1970 merger to start an NFL game past the age of 40. He is the fourth Patriots player to play at 40, joining Doug Flutie (43 in 2005), Vinny Testaverde (43 in 2006) and Junior Seau (40 in 2009).

3. Brady is leading the NFL in passing yards (4,163) at age 40. The oldest player to lead the NFL in passing for a full season was Fran Tarkenton (3,468 yards in 1978 at age 38).

4. Brady is 27-3 in his career against the Bills. New England's 23-3 victory over Buffalo in Week 13 broke a tie with Brett Favre (26 wins vs. the Lions) for the most wins against a single opponent in the Super Bowl era.

5. Brady’s 194-55 regular-season record as a starting quarterback is the best winning percentage (.779) of any quarterback (minimum 50 starts) in the Super Bowl era (since 1966). His 219 overall wins (including playoffs) are the most career victories by a starting quarterback.

6. The 219 wins are second all-time among all NFL players, behind only Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (224).

7. Now in his 18th season, Brady is the longest-tenured player in Patriots history, surpassing the 16 seasons by Steve Grogan (1975-1990).

8. Brady’s 18 seasons with one team are the most by an NFL quarterback, with John Brodie (San Francisco) and Dan Marino (Miami) second, with 17 seasons.

9. Brady has the best home record of any starting quarterback in NFL history: 122-21 (.853).

10. Brady leads the NFL with 4,163 passing yards this season and ranks third in the league with 28 passing touchdowns. Brady, who trails Carson Wentz (33) and Russell Wilson (30), has led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns in the same season only once (2007).

11. Brady has six seasons of 30 touchdowns or more. The only other Patriots quarterback to have a 30-TD season was Babe Parilli in 1964, when he led the AFL with 31.

12. Since Brady made his first start in Week 3 of 2001, the Patriots are 41-7 in home games against their division. That .854 win percentage is the league’s best (the Colts are second at .787). New England has won 23 of its past 25 games at home against the AFC East. The losses both came against the Bills: 2014 Week 17 (Brady pulled at halftime) and 2016 Week 4 (against Jacoby Brissett).