Patriots have history of adding veteran talent late in the season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots' signing of veteran outside linebacker James Harrison -- a move that some analysts have opined is for intelligence more than anything else -- follows a recent history of late-season moves the team has made.

Some examples:

Michael Floyd (Dec. 15, 2016): With a thin receiver corps after the top three of Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell -- as a result of Danny Amendola's being sidelined by injury -- the Patriots signed receiver Griff Whalen the week before. But when Floyd became available after the Cardinals waived him following a DUI arrest, the team pounced, and he added depth before he was inactive for the final two playoff games. The Patriots went on to win Super Bowl LI.

Steven Jackson (Dec. 22, 2015): When top power-rusher LeGarrette Blount was placed on season-ending injured reserve in mid-December, the Patriots needed a power-rusher and pulled Jackson out of retirement. The Patriots lost in the AFC title game, with Jackson totaling 50 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown in two regular-season games, plus 10 carries on 24 yards and one touchdown in two playoff games. It wasn't a big impact.

LeGarrette Blount (Nov. 20, 2014): After Blount was waived by the Steelers and went unclaimed, the Patriots saw value in signing him to a two-year deal to layer the depth chart that had Stevan Ridley, Shane Vereen and Brandon Bolden entering unrestricted free agency after the 2014 season. But Blount played big -- 60 carries, 281 yards and three TDs in the regular season and 47 carries for 189 yards and three TDs in the playoffs -- in helping the team win the Super Bowl.

Donte’ Stallworth (Dec. 4, 2012): After the Patriots lost Edelman to a foot injury, the team moved quickly to sign Stallworth, who had been with them in training camp. He joined Wes Welker, Brandon Lloyd and Matthew Slater on the depth chart and played in just one game, with a 63-yard touchdown catch.

Rosevelt Colvin (Dec. 3, 2008) and Junior Seau (Dec. 5, 2008): Both had prior knowledge of the team’s system but were on the cusp of retirement when the Patriots came calling because of a run of injuries at linebacker. At the time, coach Bill Belichick said, “To me, they're here more for their depth. I'm sure they can contribute, but in the short-term, I think you have to take it step by step and see where things are at." That was the most recent season the Patriots, who were playing without injured quarterback Tom Brady, didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Seau played in four games (two starts) and totaled 15 tackles, while Colvin played in four games (three starts) and totaled five tackles.