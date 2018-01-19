Tom Brady has traditionally sizzled against the Jaguars

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick often says the past won’t have any impact on an upcoming game, which is too bad for his team this week.

The reason: Tom Brady has owned the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady is 7-0 in his career against the Jaguars (including playoffs) heading into Sunday's meeting in the AFC Championship Game, his most victories without a loss versus a single opponent. He’s been particularly lethal against them at home, posting a 5-0 record, with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions.

A recap that is sure to spark some memories:

Dec. 14, 2003 -- Patriots 27, Jaguars 13: With snow coming down and a muddy playing surface at home, Brady was 22-of-34 for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Patriots won their then-franchise-record 10th game in a row to reach the 12-win mark in a season for the first time. Jacksonville, under head coach Jack Del Rio, dropped to 4-10.

"We've played nine games this year at home, including the preseason, and we've won all nine," Brady said that day. "That's really a credit to the home-field advantage. Our crowd makes it tough on opponents for communication purposes. And watching them last week throw snow up in the air, we were talking about that during the week. We appreciate that."

Jan. 7, 2006 -- Patriots 28, Jaguars 3: After the Patriots had lost their regular-season finale to Miami -- which some believed was a result they wanted to match up with Jacksonville in the wild-card round of the playoffs -- Brady was 15-of-27 for 201 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, in a home win. The Patriots led 7-3 at halftime before breaking the game open. A signature play was a 63-yard catch-and-run by tight end Benjamin Watson.

“We've made some improvements and got some guys healthy," Brady said that day, reflecting on how the Patriots had come together after a 4-4 start to the season. "We've improved in all phases of the game and the defense is just playing great this time of the year."

Dec. 24, 2006 -- Patriots 24, Jaguars 21: Returning to play a game in Jacksonville for the first time since winning Super Bowl XXXIX there, Brady was 28-of-39 for 249 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions as the Patriots won the AFC East championship. There was one scare, as Brady missed a play in the fourth quarter when he absorbed a big hit on a running play, but he returned quickly and thrived overall in a spread-them-out-and-throw-it game plan.

“When the coach said, 'Try to spread them out and throw the ball,' I never mind that," Brady said. "I'm glad I have a bunch of receivers that never mind that either. Guys were really fired up and I think it showed."

Jan. 12, 2008 -- Patriots 31, Jaguars 20: Limited with their defensive personnel, the Jaguars played it conservatively by essentially staying in one look and coverage throughout the divisional-round playoff game, and Brady picked them apart by going 26-of-28 for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. The performance still holds as the best completion percentage by a quarterback in postseason history (93 percent). Fans might remember Brady hiding the ball on a fake direct snap to running back Kevin Faulk before finding Wes Welker for a 6-yard touchdown pass that broke a 14-14 tie.

“I’m looking for my Academy Award on that play,” Brady chuckled afterward.

Dec. 27, 2009 -- Patriots 35, Jaguars 7: In the season after he had torn the ACL in his left knee, Brady helped the Patriots clinch the AFC East by going 23-of-26 for 267 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a relatively easy win. The Patriots jumped out to a 28-0 lead at the half, receiver Randy Moss had three touchdowns and a fan wearing a Moss mask helped create a festive environment at Gillette Stadium.

"It's the time of year where we really need to start playing good football, and I think today was one of our best 60 minutes that we played all year,” Brady said that day.

Dec. 23, 2012 -- Patriots 23, Jaguars 16: Brady ripped into teammates after the game for what he viewed as a lackluster road performance against Chad Henne and a Jaguars team that was playing out the string. He finished 24-of-41 for 267 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

"We played pretty terrible out there. It came down to the wire and our defense made some plays, but that was a bad 60 minutes of football," Brady said. "We got out-competed out there, outfought. We were lucky to win."

Sept. 27, 2015 -- Patriots 51, Jaguars 17: The Patriots never punted as Brady was 33-of-42 for 358 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and New England improved to 3-0 heading into the early-season bye week. Brady became the fourth player in NFL history at the time to throw 400 career touchdown passes.

“I don't care whether we throw it in or run it in," Brady said. "As long as we're scoring points and winning, it's fun for me."