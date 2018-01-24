Eight Super Bowls in 17 years? Numbers show Patriots' dominance

Former Patriots CB Ty Law offers his opinion on whether coach Bill Belichick or QB Tom Brady has been more important to New England's success. (0:30)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The NFL has never seen a run of success like the one the New England Patriots are on. As the team prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, here is a look at New England by the numbers (via ESPN Stats & Information and the Patriots):

9,721 -- Passing yards for Tom Brady in the playoffs, the most in league history. Peyton Manning (7,339) is next.

992 -- Brady's total completions in the playoffs, an all-time high, with Manning (649) next.

856 -- Career postseason receiving yards for Rob Gronkowski, the most by a tight end in NFL history.

.766 -- Winning percentage from 2001-17 (including playoffs), which is the best 17-year stretch in the Super Bowl era. In modern NFL history (since 1933), the only team that came close to the Patriots' 17-year run is the Bears, who had a .759 winning percentage from 1933-49.

278 -- All-time wins for coach Bill Belichick, which places him third on the all-time list.

263 -- Consecutive home games that have sold out, dating to the 1994 season opener.

253 -- Games played by Brady, who previously broke offensive tackle Bruce Armstrong's team record of 212.

40-185 -- That's 40 years and 185 days, which is how old Brady will be on Feb. 4 when the Patriots face the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, making him the oldest starting quarterback in Super Bowl history and the first non-kicker or punter to play in the Super Bowl at age 40.

171 -- Number of postseason points accumulated by kicker Stephen Gostkowski, as he's on the cusp of passing David Akers (175) while making a run at Adam Vinatieri (234) for the top spot.

68 -- Number of passing touchdowns thrown by Brady in the playoffs, the most in NFL history. Joe Montana (45) is next. Also the number of different players to whom Brady has thrown at least one touchdown pass, which has him closing in on the NFL record (Vinny Testaverde, 70).

67 -- Since 2008, the number of regular-season games the Patriots have played without turning the ball over. They are 60-7 in those games.

54 -- Number of games in which Brady has led the team to victory from either a fourth-quarter deficit or tie.

41 -- Since 2001, the number of Patriots victories in games decided by three points or less, helping to produce a .702 winning percentage that is best in the NFL over that span.

36 -- Brady's playoff starts, which are the most by a quarterback, with Manning (27) in the No. 2 spot. They are also the most playoff games by a player at any position, with kicker Vinatieri next (30).

30 -- Playoff wins by the team under owner Robert Kraft in 24 years, which is third most all-time behind the Rooney Family in Pittsburgh (36 in 85 years) and the Green Bay Packers (34 in 99 years).

27 -- Playoff wins for the coach/quarterback combination of Belichick/Brady, which is easily the most of any tandem, with Chuck Noll/Terry Bradshaw next at 14.

24 -- Number of undefeated months since 2000, which leads the NFL. The Colts (15) are next.

17 -- Number of consecutive years the Patriots have won more than half of their games. They are the first team to do so in the free-agent era (since 1993). Also the number of playoff special-teams tackles by Matthew Slater, which ties for the top mark in franchise history with Larry Izzo.

13 -- Total playoff games with 300 yards passing for Brady, the most in NFL history. Manning is next (9). Also the total number of playoff byes the Patriots have earned, which is the most since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990.

10 -- Super Bowl berths in franchise history, the most in NFL history. Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh are all tied for the next spot, with eight apiece. Also the number of postseason touchdowns scored by Gronkowski, which is the most ever by a tight end, or by a Patriots player.

9 -- Consecutive seasons with a playoff berth, which ties the NFL record with Dallas (1975-83) and Indianapolis (2002-10). Also the consecutive division titles won by the Patriots, which extends their own record (the Rams from 1973-79 had seven straight).

8 -- Conference titles won by Belichick, the most by any coach in the Super Bowl era.

7 -- Number of years in which the Patriots have won at least one playoff game, the longest streak in NFL history.

6 -- Number of times New England has lost back-to-back games since 2003.

5 -- Super Bowl victories, as the Patriots join the Steelers (6), Cowboys (5) and 49ers (5) as the only teams with five.

4 -- Number of times Brady has been named Super Bowl MVP, besting his boyhood idol Montana (3) for the top spot.