Patriots fell short, but at 40, Tom Brady delivered historic season

Rob Gronkowski says he's going to look at his future in the next couple of weeks, but isn't ready to discuss questions about retirement immediately after the Patriots' loss. (0:41)

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New England Patriots ended their season with a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Here's a recap of the season and what's next:

Season grade: Near perfection. This is how high the bar has been raised in New England in the 18th year of Bill Belichick's tenure as coach. Anything less than a Super Bowl win is a disappointment. After an offseason of media hype about the possibility of a perfect season, the Patriots faltered early with a 2-2 record, but they never wilted under the pressure of expectations as they gradually built momentum while also managing a challenging injury situation. They were within one drive/play of winning a sixth Super Bowl. While there is naturally disappointment for them that they didn't do so, there are still many positives to take from the season.

Season in review: Tom Brady turned in a historic season for a 40-year-old quarterback, breaking numerous records on his way to winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. The team won 11 of its final 12 regular-season games -- some in dramatic fashion -- and players earned Belichick's respect for their work ethic and ability to come through in critical situations. A week spent at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs between road games against the Broncos (in Denver) and Raiders (in Mexico City) was a team-bonding experience that brought players closer together in a year where external distractions could have splintered them. And no review of the 2017 season would be complete without including the team's stunning trade of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Oct. 31.

Biggest play of season: With no shortage from which to pick, tight end Rob Gronkowski's final-drive takeover in a comeback 27-24 win over the Steelers on Dec. 17 isn't a bad place to start. The Patriots trailed 24-19 with 2:06 remaining when they began a drive at their own 23-yard line. Gronkowski had three catches for 69 yards -- one of which he reached down to pluck off his shoe tops -- to help produce the ultimate winning touchdown. It took a late recovery by the defense in a wild ending to seal the result.

Tom Brady was stellar at 40, but surely the Patriots will have an eye out for "the next Jimmy Garoppolo." Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He said it: "I'm really proud of the way our team competed tonight, but unfortunately it wasn't our best, like it needs to be against a great team like the Eagles. But I'm proud of players, coaches, everyone competed for 60 minutes. It just wasn't quite enough. It's disappointing. These guys are champions of the AFC, they earned that. We just came up a little short. It's a tough way to end, but there were a lot of really good things about the season." -- Belichick, on Super Bowl LII

Key offseason questions