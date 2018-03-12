A look at the nasty cut that almost ended Tom Brady's season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In the sixth and final episode of the "Tom vs. Time" docuseries, which was released Monday on Facebook Watch, Brady gives viewers a look at the cut on his right hand from prior to the team's AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Finale of "Tom vs. Time" shows some new images of the cut on his hand. Brady says he initially thought he wasn't going to be able play. pic.twitter.com/napBwDjkBj — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) March 12, 2018

The cut required 12 stitches, and Brady later shared what he was thinking at the time it happened.

"I thought, 'Of all the plays, my season can't end on a handoff in practice. I didn't come this far to end on a handoff,'" Brady had said after the team's AFC title game.

"I never had anything like it. I've had a couple of crazy injuries, but this was pretty crazy. I wasn't sure how I was going to do."

Brady told sports radio WEEI that the injury happened in a collision with a teammate at practice.

“We ran into each other, and my thumb just got bent back. It wasn't his helmet or anything. It just kind of got bent back, and that's why I thought it was a lot worse. The doctors checked it out, and we did the things just to kind of check on everything. Fortunately, there wasn't the damage that normally comes associated with that. I think we were very lucky."