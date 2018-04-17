Julian Edelman takes first step toward earning $500K workout bonus

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- With plenty of media attention focused on two top players who weren't in attendance at the start of the New England Patriots' voluntary offseason program on Monday -- Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski -- not to be overlooked was the presence of a key player returning in 2018: Wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman was at Gillette Stadium on Monday, taking the first step toward collecting a $500,000 workout bonus, which is the largest of any player on the Patriots roster.

Here is how Edelman's workout bonus total compares to other Patriots:

But more than the money, Edelman's attendance provides a springboard to highlight how his recovery from a torn ACL sustained on Aug. 25, 2017 continues to progress. And with Brandin Cooks traded and Danny Amendola signing with the Dolphins in free agency, Edelman's return to health in 2018 takes on added importance because he's still Brady's go-to guy. The two, as is norm for them, have already thrown together this offseason.

Furthermore, Edelman's arrival at Gillette Stadium on Monday adds a layer of context to consider as players balance their work in the team's strength and conditioning program and with Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero.

The soon-to-be-32-year-old Edelman is a regular at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center with Guerrero, and while Brady might curb back his attendance in the Patriots' offseason program this year (per ESPN's Jeff Darlington) -- in part to focus more on his work with Guerrero -- it doesn't look like Edelman will follow that same road map.

A reminder of what the Patriots lost without Edelman last season: