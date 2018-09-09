In win over Texans, Phillip Dorsett 69th player to catch TD from Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- There were two notable developments for the New England Patriots as wide receiver Phillip Dorsett highlighted a big day with a 4-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of the team's 27-20 win against the Houston Texans.

The first addresses a short-term need. Dorsett (7 catches, 66 yards) showed he can be a difference-maker in the team's depleted receiving corps, flashing some of the athletic traits and potential that made him a 2015 first-round draft choice of the Indianapolis Colts.

The second connects to NFL history, as quarterback Tom Brady is on the cusp of achieving another milestone, and this one is special: Dorsett was the 69th different player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, moving him closer to NFL record holder Vinny Testaverde, who threw scoring passes to 70 players while playing for seven franchises (1987 to 2007). Testaverde had two separate stints with the New York Jets.

That, of course, sparks the question: Who might catch record-tying touchdown 70? And then a potential record-breaking 71st?

Of those on the current roster, receivers Cordarrelle Patterson and Riley McCarron are prime candidates.

Patterson worked as the team's No. 3 option in the season opener, with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels designing a few plays to get the football into his hands where his dynamic run-after-the-catch skills could be maximized.

Patriots QB Tom Brady had at least three touchdown passes in the first half of a game for the 18th time in his career. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

McCarron, who was promoted from the practice squad on Thursday, served as the primary punt returner (he had a costly muff in the fourth quarter) and occasional slot option in the opener. He might be holding a spot until Julian Edelman returns from a four-game NFL suspension, so if he's going to put his name in any record book alongside Brady, it might have to happen quickly.

Other wild-card possibilities at receiver: Veteran Matthew Slater, who is occasionally used on deep-ball shots, and Chad Hansen, who was claimed on waivers from the Jets on Sept. 2 and was inactive in the opener.

Meanwhile, second-year tight end Jacob Hollister is also in the mix. He was inactive for the season opener with a hamstring injury but had been coming on strong in training camp as a capable pass-catcher, with coach Bill Belichick noting he has a great future ahead of him.

And then there are the running backs. First-round pick Sony Michel, who is not yet 100 percent (knee) and was inactive for the opener, displayed solid pass-catching ability in camp. Five-year veteran Jeremy Hill would have been a consideration, but he left the opener with a knee injury in the third quarter, and that could threaten his availability.

Finally, there is the possibility the team could make a roster move at wide receiver.

While Dorsett was one of the stars of the opener, the Patriots are still thin at the position, and since the contracts of veteran players aren't guaranteed after Week 1, maybe that would change the team's thinking on available free agents (led by Dez Bryant).

So, who's got 70 and 71?

It's going to be one of the fun Patriots storylines to follow in the weeks to come.