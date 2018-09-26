Patriots' turnaround on D has to start with better play against the run

The NFL Live crew plays Overreaction Monday and discusses whether the Patriots are in danger of missing the playoffs this season. (2:47)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When the New England Patriots acquired defensive tackle Danny Shelton in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, the hope was he would make them stronger at the line of scrimmage. His forte is playing the run.

When the Patriots signed defensive tackle Lawrence Guy to a four-year deal as a free agent in 2017, his strength and power at the line of scrimmage was a primary draw. He's the type of player who can be stout up front, before coming off the field in obvious passing situations.

When the Patriots drafted Malcom Brown in the 2015 first round (No. 32 overall), they hoped they were adding an athletic, versatile piece at the heart of the line of scrimmage. That's a significant asset to invest in a player at the position who, like Shelton and Brown, usually comes off the field on third down.

Through three games, opponents are running through the Patriots' defense at an alarming rate. Stopping them starts up front. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The trio of Shelton, Guy and Brown should form the nucleus of a strong run defense, but through three games of the 2018 season, opponents are running through the Patriots D at an alarming rate. Yes, New England (1-2) also been vulnerable against the pass, but any turnaround will start with playing the run better.

On Sunday night against the Patriots, the Detroit Lions snapped a 70-game streak of not having a 100-yard rusher, and it doesn't take a Ph.D. in football to diagnose where the struggles are originating for New England: at the line of scrimmage.

"That's my main priority. It's annoying to see it on film," Shelton said.

Added Brown: "I take it as a personal challenge every week we play the game, that we play the run."

While they are far from alone in terms of problem areas, Shelton, Guy and Brown aren't consistently getting off blocks and winning enough one-on-one matchups, which they say can happen with better fundamentals such as playing with lower pad level. Once that happens, it is arguably the first domino that can allow other things to fall into place to get the defense back on track.

"Getting off blocks is one of [the problems], but there's a long list there," defensive-line coach Brendan Daly said. "One of the things is just creating separation, extension, and using our hands a little better. [That] would go a long way for us right now."

Best of NFL Nation • AFC East debate: Pats in trouble?

• Mayfield upends Browns' careful plans

• How Fortnite star Ninja became Lions fan

• How Aaron Jones can help Aaron Rodgers

• Time with Jets saved Seferian-Jenkins' life

• Adjusting Cardinals' offense for rookie Rosen

The trickle-down effect is noticeable. Because the Patriots aren't creating enough resistance on early downs, it is allowing opponents into more manageable third-down situations -- if it even gets to that point.

In the first quarter Sunday night, for example, Kerryon Johnson had a 12-yard run on first down that was simply a result of Brown, Guy and linebacker Dont'a Hightower losing one-on-one matchups, and then safety Duron Harmon missing a tackle in the hole.

In Week 4, the Miami Dolphins come to town led by running backs Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore, averaging 127.5 yards rushing per game (No. 6 in the NFL), and 4.3 yards per carry. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is a threat to take off as well.

"They attack you outside and they attack you inside, and they have plays that are run-pass reads based on the defense," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.

Based on the Patriots' defense through three games, the Dolphins (3-0) figure to test them on the ground.

Whether the Patriots can answer that challenge will be the first indication if a turnaround for the defense is in the offing.