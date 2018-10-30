Patriots' D flexes vs. Bills; Aaron Rodgers, Packers up next

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady often says football is the ultimate team sport, where one unit has to pick up another when it is struggling.

That was the case in the Patriots’ 25-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, a game which showed New England can win low-scoring contests in addition to the shootouts.

Brady and the offense, minus a consistent running game because of a personnel shortage that had them playing receiver Cordarrelle Patterson at running back, needed the defense to carry the day at New Era Field in front of a frenzied Bills crowd enjoying its first Monday night home game since 2008.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy causes a Derek Anderson fumble in the second half Monday. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Led by an overpowering performance from defensive end Trey Flowers, disruptive play from linebacker Kyle Van Noy and an 84-yard Devin McCourty interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, the defense delivered -- albeit against one of the NFL’s weakest offensive attacks in the NFL.

All of which sets up one of the most exciting matchups in the NFL next Sunday night: Brady and the Patriots vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It's only the second time the two future Hall of Famers will meet head-to-head.

Chances are good there will be a lot more points scored in that one.

The Patriots, who improve to 6-2 to remain one game behind the Kansas Chiefs in the AFC, had entered Monday’s game having scored at least 38 points in each of the last four games, joining the 2014 Cowboys, 2004 Colts, 2000 Rams and 1998 Vikings for the longest single-season streaks since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

They would have matched the 1949 Eagles had they scored 38 for a fifth straight week, but it was clear early on that this was going to be an old-school, AFC-type grind-it-out game.

The Patriots played their first game this season without committing a turnover, which was imperative on a night in which the margin for error was thin. That was something they’ve been talking about for weeks, and in a credit to the Bills’ defense, they made it tough on Brady and Co. for most of the game.

The Patriots’ defense took care of the rest, knowing a much stiffer test awaits next Sunday when Rodgers comes to town.