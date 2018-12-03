Josh Gordon puts his foot on the gas to lift Patriots to win

Tom Brady throws a strike over the middle to Josh Gordon for a 24-yard touchdown, giving the Patriots a lead over the Vikings. (0:20)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Everything changed in a "Flash."

The New England Patriots were struggling to find their groove on offense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings when receiver Josh Gordon exploded on to the scene late in the third quarter. His big-play ability helped change the complexion of the team's 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Consider the dramatic turn of events.

Josh Gordon finished Sunday's victory with three receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown. Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Gordon, nicknamed "Flash," had not been targeted in his first 29 snaps as the Patriots weren’t consistently attacking down the field. But after the Vikings tied the game at 10 with just over 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, and the home stadium had grown quiet, Gordon got involved in a big way.

His 24-yard catch-and-run kicked off the Patriots' ensuing drive, and three plays later, Gordon was in the end zone with another 24-yard catch-and-run touchdown. New England never trailed again.

But Gordon wasn't done.

He drew a 20-yard offensive pass-interference penalty to begin the Patriots' next drive before adding a 10-yard catch-and-run play to advance the ball to the Vikings' 2 yard-line. That set up another touchdown.

The Patriots hadn't routinely been threatening downfield prior to that point, but there seemed to be a notable shift in approach after Minnesota tied the game at 10. And that's precisely why the Patriots traded for Gordon in September, because they didn't have anyone at the position with his big-play ability.

In helping the Patriots improve to 9-3, where they remain in the chase for the AFC's top playoff seed, Gordon is experiencing high-stakes December football for the first time in his career.

Entering the Vikings game, he had said, "This part of the season is Patriots football. It's what they're known for. We have to put our foot to the gas and get it going."

On a day in which the Patriots were stuck in neutral, Gordon was the one who pressed his foot on the accelerator to lift them up.