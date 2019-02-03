Patriots, Tom Brady keep rewriting Super Bowl record book

The New England Patriots on Sunday night tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories by any franchise with their sixth after a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Tom Brady has been the quarterback for all of them, and he's the first player with six Super Bowl rings, passing Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley, who had five. Brady has played in a record nine Super Bowls.
Other records the Patriots broke Sunday, per the Elias Sports Bureau and ESPN Stats & Information:
The Patriots picked up their 37th postseason win all time, breaking a tie with the Steelers for the most.
The Patriots have six Super Bowl titles in 18 seasons; the Steelers got their six titles in span of 35 seasons.
The Patriots are the third team to win the Super Bowl the season after losing one, joining the 1971 Cowboys and 1972 Dolphins.
The Patriots defeated the Rams for the second time in a Super Bowl; Brady won his first Super Bowl over the St. Louis Rams in the 2001 season.
With 17 seasons between his first and last Super Bowl win, Brady extended that record over Peyton Manning, who had the second-longest gap for a QB, with a nine-year span.
Brady is the oldest starting QB to win a Super Bowl (41 years, 184 days).
It was Brady's 30th career postseason victory; only four franchises other than the Patriots have that many (Steelers, Cowboys, Packers and 49ers).
Brady now has six game-winning drives in his Super Bowl career; no others have more than two (Eli Manning and Terry Bradshaw).
Brady also holds career Super Bowl records for most passes (392), completions (256) and passing yards (2,838).
With his sixth title, Patriots coach Bill Belichick joins George Halas and Curly Lambeau for most NFL championships won by a head coach.
Belichick extended his record with a sixth Super Bowl title, now two more than the Steelers' Chuck Noll.
Belichick is the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl at 66 years, 293 days.
The Patriots became the third team to shut out their opponent in the first halves of the conference championship game and the Super Bowl, along with the 1973 Dolphins and 2000 Ravens. Both of those teams also won the Super Bowl.
With his fourth-quarter field goal, Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski tied a record for most Super Bowl field goals with seven.
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman tied a record with seven receptions in the first half.
The game also was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever at 16 points. The previous record was 21 points in Super Bowl VII, when the 1972 Miami Dolphins finished their undefeated season with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins. The Patriots' 13 points were the fewest for any team that won a Super Bowl.
The Rams had to punt on eight consecutive drives, also a record. The Rams' Johnny Hekker did get the longest punt in Super Bowl history on one of his nine punts, a 65-yarder.