Patriots, Tom Brady keep rewriting Super Bowl record book

From Tom Brady's kiss with Giselle to Rob Gronkowski going wild with his brothers, the Patriots make the most of their Super Bowl victory celebration. (0:48)

The New England Patriots on Sunday night tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories by any franchise with their sixth after a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Tom Brady has been the quarterback for all of them, and he's the first player with six Super Bowl rings, passing Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley, who had five. Brady has played in a record nine Super Bowls.

Tom Brady embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft after their Super Bowl victory Sunday night, the Patriots' sixth title in 18 seasons. Morry Gash/AP Photo

Other records the Patriots broke Sunday, per the Elias Sports Bureau and ESPN Stats & Information:

The game also was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever at 16 points. The previous record was 21 points in Super Bowl VII, when the 1972 Miami Dolphins finished their undefeated season with a 14-7 victory over the Washington Redskins. The Patriots' 13 points were the fewest for any team that won a Super Bowl.

The Rams had to punt on eight consecutive drives, also a record. The Rams' Johnny Hekker did get the longest punt in Super Bowl history on one of his nine punts, a 65-yarder.