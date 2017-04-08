Flu has the Red Sox feeling blue

In the bottom of the seventh inning, James McCann drives a home run deep to left field to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead over the Red Sox. (0:23)

DETROIT -- There's a whole lot of coughing and wheezing going on around the Boston Red Sox lately, and we're not talking about how the bullpen reacted to being given a one-run lead in the eighth inning Friday.

If you're wondering what hit the Red Sox harder -- the flu or Mikie Mahtook's two-out, pinch-hit double against reliever Robby Scott that tied the game in the Detroit Tigers' 6-5, home-opening victory -- it was really no contest. Within the past 10 days, at least five Sox players and two coaches have been stricken to the point where they have had to be quarantined. Lefty reliever Robbie Ross Jr. has it so bad that he landed on the disabled list, while star right fielder Mookie Betts and first baseman Hanley Ramirez were too sick to travel with the team Thursday night.

And before you go accusing baseball players of being soft, know this: It's not just "some aches and sniffles," manager John Farrell says, that have befallen 20 percent of Boston's Opening Day roster. In most cases, it has been dizziness, congestion, dehydration, an upset stomach and a fever that tops even an Aroldis Chapman radar-gun reading.

"I think mine got up to 103.2, or something like that," said first baseman Mitch Moreland, one of the flu's first victims in the final days of spring training. "And I think I dropped close to 12 pounds in a week."

Brock Holt's fever wasn't quite as high, and unlike Moreland, Holt tested negative for influenza. But Holt says he "had other stuff going on." And if you're a stickler for specificity, consider the fact that Holt was clutching a bottle of Pedialyte as he left Comerica Park on Friday, draw a few inferences, and file the rest under "TMI."

Mercy.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, a veteran of nearly 40 big league seasons, claims he can't recall a team ever being hit en masse to this degree. Farrell compares this only with the great flu outbreak of 2008, when the Red Sox began the season by traveling from Florida to Japan to Oakland to Toronto in a span of 13 days.

Mookie Betts' flu symptoms were so severe he didn't travel with the Red Sox to Detroit on Thursday. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

"We were run down physically, so we were a little more susceptible to it," Farrell says. "The severity of it and the widespread nature of this, it's pretty unique."

It also sounds as though it was unavoidable. According to Farrell, the players received flu shots in the fall, as usual. And when Moreland and hitting coaches Chili Davis and Victor Rodriguez were diagnosed with the flu during the final week of spring training, they were directed to stay away from the ballpark to avoid infecting everyone else.

So much for taking precautions. This flu bug is nothing if not persistent.

"I've never seen anything go through a clubhouse like this," said Moreland, who flew to Boston ahead of his teammates before the Red Sox broke camp last week. "Maybe like a stomach bug or something, but that's like a day thing, and most guys probably play through that type of stuff. I hate it for the guys that got it because I've been there and done it. It's not a whole lot of fun."

Moreland couldn't do much physical activity for three days. Even when his fever broke, it was a few more days before he felt like himself. With the Red Sox as shorthanded as they are (in addition to the sick, shortstop Xander Bogaerts is on the three-day bereavement list), Holt had little choice but to play Friday even though he says he was "still not feeling that great."

Let that serve as a caution. Betts was expected to fly to Detroit late Friday, with Ramirez's status "more day to day," according to Farrell. But this flu leaves a mark. Moreland started the season 0-for-12 with six strikeouts before finally getting a pair of hits in his final two at-bats Friday, a testament to how long it has taken for the 31-year-old to feel normal again.

"You're down for that much time, you lose weight, usually most guys don't just bounce back," Moreland says. "Or I don't. Let's just put it that way."

Moreland still has a slight cough almost a week after being cleared by doctors. It's little wonder one member of the team's support staff was spotted wearing a surgical mask as he walked through the clubhouse after Friday's game.

"The weird thing is that some people are getting the flu, some people are getting stomach stuff," Holt says. "It's crazy how many people. You think, all right, this is going to be the last guy, but it keeps finding one or two other guys slowly. And it's gotten to us pretty good."

At least as good as the Tigers in handing the Red Sox their first loss.