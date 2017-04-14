Hanley Ramirez channels Big Papi in win over Pirates

BOSTON -- For seven innings on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox were lulled to sleep by young Pittsburgh Pirates starter Chad Kuhl. But then, down by two runs in the eighth, they finally had the bases loaded with one out -- and the game resting on the barrel of their stirring bats.

Quick, someone page Big Papi!

For 14 seasons, David Ortiz owned these moments. The bigger the situation, the more he delivered. And nobody came through more often in the late innings than the Red Sox’s iconic slugger, who holds the franchise record for both walk-off home runs (10) and RBIs (17).

But Ortiz hasn’t been seen on the field at Fenway Park since the final game of his career in October. He isn’t even in the country this week, according to a person familiar with his schedule during the first months of his retirement. And by all appearances, the Red Sox are still trying to figure out life without him.

It was fortunate, then, that Ortiz’s main protégé walked to the plate at such a pivotal juncture. Sure enough, Hanley Ramirez smoked a 96 mph fastball from Pirates reliever Juan Nicasio over the head of Starling Marte in straightaway center field for a game-tying, two-run double.

Call him Little Papi?

After pulling Boston into an eighth-inning tie with a bases-loaded double, Hanley Ramirez trotted home with the winning run on a Xander Bogaerts single. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

“Not at all,” Ramirez said later, after scoring the go-ahead run on Xander Bogaerts' single in a 4-3 victory in the makeup of a game that got rained out last week. “I’m one of those students of David’s. I learned a lot from him. That’s it. David is David. As much love that I have for him and respect, at the same time, it’s not easy to be him.”

Fair enough. But it’s already clear that Ramirez is the closest thing the Red Sox have to Ortiz in a lineup that remains among the youngest in the league.

Mookie Betts is a superstar, but he’s off to a slow start. Still regaining his timing after missing three games with the flu, Betts doesn’t yet have an extra-base hit or an RBI. Bogaerts already has several clutch hits in his brief career but admits he still gets nervous in big situations. Touted rookie Andrew Benintendi has a sweet swing and boundless promise but only 139 at-bats in his big league career.

So, when Nicasio walked Betts on four pitches to load the bases for Ramirez, the reliever almost did the Red Sox a favor. Indeed, after years of heart-to-heart conversations with Ortiz and playing together over the past two seasons, it’s almost as though Ramirez takes Big Papi to the plate with him in pressure situations.

“I had a chance to play with David, and I saw he never tried to overdo,” Ramirez said. “He always stayed calm and let the ball come to him. I don’t try to do too much. The situation, one out, just try to drive in one [run]. Two outs, it’s different. That’s what I learned from the best, from David.”

Bogaerts offered his take on Ramirez.

“He likes those spots," Bogaerts said. "He’s definitely been around long enough to know how to handle those types of situations.”

After all these years, it’s almost impossible to conceive of Ramirez as the wily veteran. He has never quite lived down a 2010 incident when he was with the Florida Marlins, in which he jogged after a ball in shallow left field, then publicly blasted manager Fredi Gonzalez and carried a reputation as a problem child.

But at age 33 and in his 12th big league season, Ramirez leads by the example he sets at the plate. So gather 'round, Mookie and Xander, and listen to Hanley being Papi.

“I got a couple of guys asking me already -- I don’t want to throw names out there -- what are you trying to do against this pitcher? What are we going to try to do today?” Ramirez said. “That’s good. That’s exactly what I did when I was young. Always ask Manny [Ramirez] when I was here and David, what are you trying to do against this pitcher. So, that’s how you learn.”

On Thursday, Ramirez’ lesson involved coming through with a big hit at just the right time.

Not even Ortiz could’ve done it better.