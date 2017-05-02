Beef between Orioles and Red Sox (still) isn't over

Manny Machado crushes his fifth home run of the season as the Orioles top the Red Sox 5-2 to take the first game of a four-game series. (1:00)

BOSTON -- Over? Did somebody say "over?"

To a man, from the one who started all of this with a spikes-up slide 11 nights ago (Manny Machado) to the one who exacerbated it with a pitch behind Machado's head (Matt Barnes), occupants of the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles clubhouses insisted Monday that the recent bad blood between the teams was gone and forgotten. The page had been turned, Orioles closer Zach Britton said, the hatchet buried by Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who reached out to a veteran Orioles player to broker peace.

Let the healing begin, right?

Well, maybe not.

For five innings Monday night, the Red Sox and Orioles were on their best behavior, careful to avoid even the appearance of continuing a feud from two weekends ago in Baltimore. And then, with the Orioles leading by two runs, starter Dylan Bundy hit Red Sox star Mookie Betts in the left hip with a 94-mph fastball.

Manny Machado, one of the centerpieces of the Orioles-Red Sox drama, went deep on Monday. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Betts calmly took first base. Home-plate umpire Greg Gibson didn't feel compelled to issue any warnings. Pedroia didn't yell anything to Machado about none of this being his fault.

Still, you had to wonder: Was this retaliation for Barnes' head-hunting of Machado on April 23? Or was it a merely the product of occasional wildness by Bundy, who walked four batters and threw only 67 of his 111 pitches for strikes over seven otherwise effective innings?

"You'd have to ask him," Betts said after the Orioles beat the Red Sox 5-2. "It is what it is. He hit me and I just took my base."

Bundy, as all pitchers do, explained that the ball simply got away. The situation in the game would support that claim. With a two-run lead and slugging Hanley Ramirez on deck, it seemed unlikely Bundy would want to put Betts on base. And Orioles manager Buck Showalter pointed to the hit by pitch as consistent with Bundy's erratic command.

"How many walks did he have? Four walks?" Showalter said. "Nobody is trying to hit anybody, obviously."

Only it isn't so obvious. Not after all that has happened between the teams. And now, if Red Sox ace lefty Chris Sale should drill an Orioles hitter in the hip or thigh Tuesday night, would anybody be surprised?

"I mean, it's been over," Machado said. "It's been over. I know both teams are going to try to win a pennant. We've just to go out there and just keep playing baseball like we've been doing and not worry about those things. It's a short-term memory."

Indeed, Sale is likely to derive more satisfaction from dominating the Orioles, just as Machado took a wrecking ball to the Red Sox on Monday night. It was hard to figure out which was more impressive: A towering home run over the Green Monster in left field in the sixth inning against Red Sox starter Rick Porcello (and a leisurely trot around the bases) or multiple stellar defensive plays at third base? Machado, by the way, preferred a game-ending diving catch to rob pinch-hitter Chris Young of a hit.

"That was just the cherry on the cake," Machado said.

And regardless of Bundy's intentions with Betts, the Red Sox insist they're focused only on improving their recent sloppy play. They committed four more errors Monday night, giving them 10 errors in the last four games.

"I'm more concerned that we're trying to play better baseball," said Pedroia, who reacted to a follow-up question about the Bundy-Betts episode by saying, "Can I go home? This is ridiculous, man. We're trying to play baseball and win games. I don't have time for this."

Said Porcello: "I can't tell you what they're thinking or trying to do there. What was the count? 2-1? Who knows? I don't know. Thankfully [Betts] is all right, and we'll kick their ass tomorrow."

Over? Sorry, it doesn't seem like this is over.