Pablo Sandoval still not trusted despite weak alternative

Tied at one apiece in the sixth inning, Pablo Sandoval notches RBI No. 11 with a single to left field, scoring Mitch Moreland against the White Sox. (0:21)

CHICAGO -- Pablo Sandoval returned to the Boston Red Sox lineup Wednesday night, 38 days after spraining his right knee, and picked up three hits, including a two-out single that drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning.

But he might not play Thursday.

Welcome to the Red Sox's dysfunction at third base, where a switch-hitting former All-Star making $17 million this year is no longer trusted to play every day even though the best in-house alternative has the lowest OPS of any hitter in the Triple-A International League since the beginning of last season.

No wonder Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier keeps hearing from friends excited by rumors that he might get traded to the Red Sox within the next two months.

"I've got like four buddies who are diehard Red Sox fans, and I'm like, 'Stop sending me these texts. You guys are crazy,'" Frazier said before Sandoval helped fuel a 4-1 Red Sox victory in the rubber game of a three-game series. "I just block it out because [rumors] are not true until something starts getting to fruition and you guys talk to [White Sox general manager] Rick [Hahn] and that's basically it. If anything, I'm trying to have fun with it. We get good laughs about it."

Pablo Sandoval, right, had three key hits in the Red Sox's victory over the White Sox on Wednesday. EPA/Tannen Maury

The Red Sox can laugh, too, at least for now. They have won eight of 10 games to pull within two games of the division-leading New York Yankees. Their closer, Craig Kimbrel, hasn't allowed a run in almost six weeks. And their star-studded starting rotation is finally at full strength now that David Price has returned from a spring-training elbow scare to join ace Chris Sale, reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello, emerging 24-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez and increasingly reliable No. 5 starter Drew Pomeranz, who has allowed three runs and struck out 19 batters against only one walk in 13 innings over his last two starts.

Third base is a mess, sure. But the Red Sox have time in between wins to figure it out.

Sandoval hasn't done anything to gain manager John Farrell's confidence since he signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Red Sox. Entering play Wednesday night, he was batting .238 with 13 homers and a .650 OPS in 146 games since the start of the 2015 season. From the right side of the plate, he's 5-for-57 with 15 strikeouts, including 3-for-16 this season. And although he has lost weight and gotten in better shape, he's been a below-average defender.

But based on his track record over a 10-year major-league career, it seemed like Sandoval would get one last chance to take hold of the third-base job once he came off the disabled list. Instead, Farrell is making it sound like Sandoval will be part of a timeshare with Deven Marrero, a slick fielder who nonetheless hasn't demonstrated he can hit at even the Triple-A level.

Sandoval was used as the designated hitter here Wednesday night, a move that eased him back into the mix and allowed Marrero to stay in the lineup after hitting two homers one night earlier. But Farrell suggested Sandoval might sit Thursday night against Baltimore Orioles lefty Wade Miley before playing third base in three straight games, all against right-handed starters.

"When we face left-handed starters, we would like to have a right-handed-hitting third baseman in the lineup," Farrell said.

But wait, Sandoval is a switch-hitter.

"I'm not going to say he won’t ever get a right-handed at-bat," Farrell said. "But I think even Pablo would acknowledge the stronger side of the plate. He's spent a lot of work the last two offseasons trying to get a more consistent [right-handed] approach. I think he's done a better job earlier in the season when he got right-handed at-bats of not lunging as much. Some of the base hits were there for him. But we know that the left side of the plate is his strong side."

Marrero offers better defense. But if the Red Sox really believe that a utility infielder with a .487 OPS last season at Triple-A Pawtucket gives them more offense from the right side than Sandoval, well, let's just say they will be in the market for a third baseman before the July 31 trade deadline.

Batting from the left side against the White Sox, Sandoval smacked three singles the other way to left field, including one on an offspeed pitch that was nearly off his shoe in the third inning. He looped a single into left field against tough reliever Anthony Swarzak in the Red Sox's four-run sixth, then added a leadoff single in the ninth.

"Hopefully he can play with a little bit more relaxation," Farrell said. "He's going to get on the field defensively. We know that. But I think to get back, get in the mix, get a few base hits, that's good for his own peace of mind and his own confidence as he rejoins us."

Said Sandoval: "I just want to do all the things that I usually do when I'm hitting. I use the whole field. That's the most important thing when I'm hitting. I'm the type of guy that hits pitches everywhere, high to low. I want to keep doing that approach, hitting to all fields where the pitch is. I'm going to try to hit the right way."

Do that and Sandoval will give Farrell no choice but to let him play every day and reclaim the job that was given to him when he signed with the Red Sox three years ago. Anything less, though, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will start shopping seriously enough that Frazier's buddies will have all the trade rumors they can handle.