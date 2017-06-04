Dominant against Orioles, David Price looks like himself again

David Price pitches seven innings and K's seven batters as he picks up his first victory of the season in the Red Sox's 5-2 win over the Orioles. (1:17)

BALTIMORE -- Officially, David Price returned on Monday against the Chicago White Sox. In effect, though, he returned on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.

On a picture-perfect evening at Camden Yards, Price, who spent the first two months of the season sidelined with an elbow strain, was dominant against the Orioles, allowing just three hits in seven-plus innings, while striking out seven and walking one in a 5-2 Boston Red Sox victory. The plan was for him to be limited to 90 to 95 pitches, and the veteran lefty was efficient enough to work into the eighth inning, when he was yanked after striking out leadoff hitter Jonathan Schoop (who reached on a passed ball) on his 92nd offering of the night. As he walked slowly toward the third-base dugout, Price received a rousing ovation from a boisterous crowd of Red Sox faithful who made it difficult to tell where exactly the game was being played.

Price’s performance on Saturday was a stark contrast from earlier in the week, when he came off the disabled list to make his first start of the year against Chicago. In that game, he looked predictably rusty, lasting just five innings and allowing three runs in a 5-4 White Sox victory. Even though he allowed only two hits, his command was spotty, as he issued back-to-back walks at one point, then later hit back-to-back batters. Five days later, the former Cy Young winner looked a whole lot more like his old self.

David Price pitched effectively into the eighth inning Saturday before departing to the appreciation of Red Sox teammates and fans. AP Photo/Gail Burton

“Best I’ve seen him in two years,” said an American League scout who was in attendance, opining that Price looked better on Saturday than at any point during 2016, when he posted a 3.99 ERA that was his highest since his 2009 rookie season. “His stuff was crisp. He’s got life on his fastball that he didn’t have last year. He’s back.”

Of course, it didn’t hurt that that Price was facing the free-swinging Orioles. According to ESPN Stats & Info, even though Price’s 59.8 percent strike rate was his fourth highest in a game since joining the Red Sox, only 34.8 percent of his pitches were in the strike zone, his lowest mark since joining Boston. In other words, the Birds, who boast MLB’s sixth-highest chase rate, helped Price out by doing what they do. Not that John Farrell was any less impressed because of that.

“He was outstanding,” said the Red Sox skipper. “Much more consistent location on all his pitches compared to just five days ago in Chicago. He was able to throw his cutter to both sides of the plate. He threw some really good fastballs into some power right-handed hitters to keep them from extending out over the plate. He was in complete control. He got into a great rhythm. A big night for David and a boost for us.”

Farrell was so pleased with Price’s performance that he let his veteran hurler go back out for the eighth inning even though he’d already thrown 87 pitches, even though it was a one-run game and even though Boston boasts a bullpen that ranks second in the American League in ERA.

“He felt that good,” said Farrell. “He was throwing that well.”

Price rewarded his manager’s faith by fanning Schoop for his seventh and final whiff. Afterward, the lanky southpaw was more concerned with staying power than strikeouts.

“I don’t want to be out there throwing 90 pitches through five innings. That was eight years ago,” said the 31-year old Vanderbilt product, exhibiting an almost freakish knowledge of his own statistics. As a rookie in 2009, Price averaged 17.8 pitches per inning. In each of the past five seasons, he’s clocked in at fewer than 16 pitches per inning, including a career low of 14.5 in 2013, when he ranked second in the AL in that category. On Saturday, he threw just 12.4 pitches per frame. Scary thing is, he didn’t seem terribly satisfied afterward.

“It's going to continue to get better,” said Price, who had just two rehab starts before making his season debut in Chicago. “You get six to seven starts in spring training before you have to start one. This was my fourth outing with an umpire, fourth outing with guys on base. I expect to get a lot better than this.”