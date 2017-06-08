Success of Red Sox rotation hinges on David Price

Chris Carter drives in four runs, including a three-run home run, and CC Sabathia wins his fifth straight start to beat the Red Sox 8-0. (1:17)

NEW YORK -- And so, 58 games into the season, with 104 still left to play, it comes down to this: The success of the Boston Red Sox starting rotation, the bedrock upon which the team was built, hinges on David Price.

An overstatement? Maybe, but only slightly.

Let's explain: Chris Sale has been every bit of the dominant ace the Red Sox expected when they traded for him last December. But there isn't a timetable for when promising lefty Eduardo Rodriguez will throw from a mound again after he reinjured his right knee last week. And one year after winning the Cy Young Award, Rick Porcello continues to produce only sighs, leading the league in hits allowed (104 in 80⅔ innings) and losing eight of 11 decisions, including an 8-0 shellacking Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Sale can't do it alone, which brings us back to Price. With the Red Sox, it always seems to come back to Price.

Things were not looking up for Rick Porcello on Wednesday, especially after Chris Carter smacked a three-run homer. David Price's start on Thursday takes on added importance for the Red Sox. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Price will take the ball Thursday night for the rubber match of the three-game series against the Yankees. It will mark his third start since returning from a spring-training elbow strain, and if his eight-inning masterpiece last Saturday night in Baltimore is any indication, he's feeling just fine.

Physically, at least.

It seems there might be some other things on Price's mind. In an interview Wednesday with Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy, he said he still intends to talk to the media after his starts but will cut off other interviews.

"Talk to me on the day I pitch," Price said, "and that's it."

Then, after the game Wednesday night, Price snapped at a reporter from Comcast SportsNet New England in a hallway leading from the clubhouse to the dugout. Price returned to his locker but declined at least two interview requests, deferring any comments until after he pitches Thursday night.

How's that for a backdrop to a start that could push the Red Sox back to within one game of the division lead in the American League East?

Price has been a lightning rod ever since he signed a seven-year, $217 million contract in December 2015. He won 17 games and led the league with 230 innings last season but, by his admission, didn't consistently pitch up to his own lofty standards or the fans' unrealistic expectations.

But the biggest disappointment came in the playoffs. Price got roughed up by the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS and fell to 0-8 with a 5.74 ERA in nine career postseason starts.

Price appears to believe he has been treated unfairly by the mainstream media and on social media. He's active on Twitter and has made several references to the criticisms of his postseason history. Such sensitivity doesn't usually play well in a place like Boston.

But regardless, Price's best chance to change the narrative is to continue pitching well in his comeback from an elbow injury that many skeptics believed would lead to surgery. He has the opportunity to lift up the Red Sox when they need him, and make no mistake, with Porcello struggling, they need Price as much as ever.

Porcello's latest dud featured seven Yankees hits bunched together between the third and fourth innings. Didi Gregorius and Chris Carter took him deep, bringing the total to 14 homers allowed by Porcello in 13 starts.

The reality for sinkerball pitchers is that they are going to give up hits if the location of their pitches isn't precise. And Porcello lamented two pitches against the Yankees: a two-strike fastball over the middle of the plate that Starlin Castro hit for a leadoff triple in the fourth inning and a two-seamer that was elevated just enough for Carter to drive it into the left-center-field bleachers.

"Obviously I'm not happy with the way I'm performing," Porcello said when asked if he's pressing, "but I have to take it all in stride and turn the page for the next one.

"You make good pitches and guys get hits, you can live with that. But in crucial times, when you've got to bear down and locate, I haven't been very consistent with that. I need to get better. It's just execution of pitches. That's what it always comes down to."

For the Red Sox, it always seems to come down to Price, who will take his turn Thursday night with a chance to pick up Porcello and the Red Sox. It might wind up being a theme over the next few months.