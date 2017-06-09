David Price has a rough 24 hours in New York City

Gary Sanchez crushes a pair of homers off of David Price, and the Yankees tag the lefty for six runs in downing the Red Sox 9-1. (0:55)

NEW YORK -- Well, that was a rough 24 hours in the big city for David Price.

Confounding, too.

On Wednesday night, Price launched into an expletive-filled tirade against one reporter and snapped at two others after conducting an interview a few hours earlier in which he said he was through giving interviews on days that he doesn't pitch. In essence, the Boston Red Sox lefty declared war on the local media while claiming he has been mistreated since signing a seven-year, $217 million contract in December 2015.

Then, on Thursday night, Price got rocked for six runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings of a 9-1 loss to the New York Yankees. His changeup was flat, his command spotty. But he was placid and measured in his postgame remarks, answering questions for 4½ minutes, never raising his voice. Asked if he had a comment on his tantrum from the previous night, Price was curt but calm.

"No, I don't," he said. "Stand behind it."

And that was that.

David Price gave up six earned runs over five innings in a blowout loss to the Yankees.

Except, of course, it isn't. As much as Price's dud against the Yankees, after his eight-inning domination of the Baltimore Orioles five nights ago, will raise questions about how close he is to reclaiming his status as a frontline starter after a spring-training elbow injury, it's fair to wonder about his state of mind after the intense clubhouse eruption in which he could be heard shouting in reference to the media, "F--- them all!"

Whatever concern manager John Farrell might have about Price was outweighed by his desire not to disrupt the lefty's pre-start routine. Farrell said he plans to talk to Price about what happened Wednesday night, but not until the team returns to Boston to open a five-game homestand Friday night at Fenway Park.

"There was an emotional conversation that took place last night," Farrell said. "That will be talked about with him."

Price claimed the incident didn't affect his preparation or his performance against the Yankees. He said his beef with reporters had nothing to do with the meaty changeup that Gary Sanchez crushed for a three-run homer in a 35-pitch third inning or the elevated fastball that Sanchez rocked for a two-run shot in the fifth.

The Yankees -- Sanchez, in particular -- gave Price trouble last season, too. Price has an 8.31 ERA against New York in six starts over the past two years, while Sanchez has four hits, all homers, in seven career at-bats against him.

"It was not tough at all to focus today," Price said. "This is baseball. Stuff happens. It happens to the best of the best. It happened to me tonight. I get to go home, see my family, see my kid, see my dogs, my mother-in-law. I'll be ready in five days."

If Price sticks to what he told the Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy on Wednesday, we won't hear from him until then. Price said he no longer intends to give interviews between starts, which is his prerogative and a media strategy generally followed this season by Red Sox ace Chris Sale. In that case, Price's next comments will come after he faces the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, his first start of the season at home.

Price need not talk to reporters, but he might want to speak with Pedro Martinez. Like Price, Martinez was intelligent and insightful but also overly sensitive. At times during his seven-year career in Boston, Pedro had a tumultuous relationship with the media. More often than not, though, he was a master on the mound, which won him the affection of the fans.

Martinez weighed in Thursday night about Price's blow-up. In a pair of tweets, Martinez wrote, "The history in Boston has always been the same. Boston is a small town and the Sox are the number one team. The attention is always there. I think Price need to realize that who he in Boston is going to draw attention. He just has to keep his answers honest with the media."

Price is active on Twitter. He also knows Martinez, who coincidentally was making a minor-league rehab start in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on May 28, 2008, when Price pitched in his second career minor-league game.

Martinez is a special adviser to the Red Sox. More than ever, it seems Price could use his counsel.

"Here's the thing: David Price is one hell of a teammate," Farrell said. "He's a very strong competitor. The support he gives his teammates in the clubhouse and that dugout is outstanding, and it's returned to him. I think he genuinely appreciates competing with the Red Sox, the city of Boston, and going out and working with his teammates to win a championship."

It just doesn't seem like Price is having much fun.

Yes, it was a rough 24 hours in the big city. Now Price needs to move on, assuming he can.