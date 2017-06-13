Forget the Phillies: Fenway is David Price's toughest opponent tonight

BOSTON -- Six weeks ago, upon his return to Fenway Park, Jon Lester sat in the third-base dugout and chatted with a few reporters. He was discussing life as a Chicago Cubs' curse-buster and reflecting on his years with the Boston Red Sox when somebody asked if it's any different playing in Boston compared to other cities.

"Really?" Lester said, laughing audibly. "I mean, yeah, it is."

David Price is finding that out.

Like so many ballplayers before him, Price thought he knew. He had been coming to town for years to face the Red Sox, so he assumed he understood the passion and the energy, the intensity and the emotion that exists here on a nightly basis during the baseball season. He figured he got it.

But you can't truly comprehend life in the fishbowl until you've splashed around for a while. And less than two full seasons into a seven-year, $217 million contract with the Red Sox, Price is gaining a full appreciation for how uncomfortable it can be.

When Price takes the mound Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies, it will mark his fourth start of the season since returning from a spring-training elbow injury, but his first in front of the typically impatient Fenway crowd. It also will be his second start since he vowed to no longer grant interviews to the local media on days he doesn't pitch and verbally assaulted a Comcast SportsNet reporter with an expletive-filled tantrum last week in New York.

As you might guess, the topic of Price's happiness -- or lack thereof -- has dominated the Boston sports conversation on radio and television, in the newspapers and on social media. It won't suddenly go away either, especially considering the left-hander is the highest-paid pitcher ever in terms of total value of contract and has the right to opt out of his deal and re-enter the free-agent market after next season.

And just imagine how much louder it will get if Price lays an egg against the sad-sack Phillies. The mere thought of it makes you fear for your eardrums -- or at least for Price's since he appears to be incapable of changing the channel.

Surely, Lester must be able to relate. He was drafted and developed by the Red Sox. He beat back lymphoma in Boston in 2007 and blossomed into a No. 1 starter, winning at least 15 games five times for the Sox from 2008 to '13. Lester was a two-time World Series champion here, winning the clinching game against the Colorado Rockies in 2007 and two games against the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013. By the time he was traded midway through the 2014 season, he was immensely popular.

But it wasn't all sunshine and roses. Lester was a ringleader of the Beer & Chicken Gang, the group of pitchers that infamously retreated to the clubhouse for food and beverage during games while the Red Sox were falling apart in September 2011. And his performance on the mound regressed in the tumultuous 2012 season under Bobby Valentine. Lester went 9-14 with a career-high 4.82 ERA.

Through it all, though, Lester proved accountable. While teammate Josh Beckett expressed defiance in the aftermath of the beer-and-chicken saga and staged his own media boycott, Lester owned up to his participation, apologized to the fans and redoubled his efforts to be better. Likewise, he acknowledged his responsibility for the last-place finish in 2012 and took on a leadership role the following season.

"It can be really, really fun or really, really harsh," Lester told ESPN.com in April. "I think players have to realize how to deal with the ups and downs. You can't tell people, they have to experience it. I feel like the guys that are brought up through the system handle it better than free-agent guys because it is a culture shock. You go in there and it is 162 single-game seasons. Every game is Game 7 of the World Series and that's how they look at it. It's awesome because it makes you accountable day in and day out. It's a good place to teach you accountability. I wouldn't change anything about it. I enjoyed the hell out of my time there."

Indeed, Lester undoubtedly was bothered by some of the criticism that came his way in Boston, but seemed to understand that it came with the territory. Price isn't as tolerant.

Churlish spats with the media and back-and-forth exchanges with fans are nothing new for Price. After getting hit hard by the Red Sox in Game 2 of the 2013 American League Division Series, he responded to taunts from fans by listing off his career accomplishments on Twitter, then belittled two critical TBS commentators by writing, "Dirk Hayhurst...COULDNT hack it...Tom Verducci wasn't even a water boy in high school...but yet they can still bash a player...SAVE IT NERDS." Two years later, Price blasted a Detroit News columnist on Twitter and in person for mistakenly accusing him of showing up Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus during a pitching change.

That kind of rabbit-eared sensitivity doesn't typically play well amid the scrutiny of Boston, as Pedro Martinez, Nomar Garciaparra, Roger Clemens, Jim Rice, even Ted Williams -- and countless others -- could attest. Maybe it shouldn't come as such a surprise, then, that it has gotten ugly so quickly for Price.

And although Price still can have a long-term future here, it all hinges on how he performs on the mound. Pitch well, maybe even win a World Series, and he will gain enough popularity with fans that it will be difficult for the Red Sox to let him opt out of his contract and leave. Pitch poorly and, well, he might be stuck in a city that doesn't want him.